The Global Passion Projects defines 'Social Class' in Palm Beach as 'Humanity' rather than wealth or a prestigious name

Global Passion Projects Gary Forbes, professional basketball player, William Branum, Navy Seal Veteran, Andrea Bartzen, CEO of Global Passion Projects, Rachel Uchitel, "Miss Understood," Soho Johnny, and other guests Robert Henry, Founder of Private Care Solutions, Andrea Bartzen, CEO of Global Passion Projects, SoHo Johnny, Dr. Jonathon Javitt, CEO of NRX Pharmaceuticals, and other guests

Our mission is to bring people together across disciplines and backgrounds to focus on what unites us as humans with human intelligence to determine how we can collectively create a better future” — Andrea Bartzen, CEO of Global Passion Projects

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Passion Projects (GPP), under the visionary leadership of CEO Andrea Bartzen, successfully hosted an inspiring “Health and Humanity” Think Tank on April 21st in Palm Beach. The exclusive gathering brought together high-achieving individuals committed to elevating human potential and creating meaningful, lasting change in the world.The event united pro athlete Gary Forbes, decorated Navy SEAL veteran William Branum, billionaire innovator “SoHo Johnny,” mental health experts Dr. Jonathan Javitt and Dr. Joshua Helman, longevity expert Robert Henry, media personality Rachel Uchitel, and other cultural leaders, innovators, and investors. Together, they explored how individuals and communities can rise above traditional definitions of success—moving beyond wealth, family name, or social status—to build a “new social class” defined by heritage, legacy, skills, wisdom, and a genuine desire to give back.Andrea Bartzen, founder and CEO of Global Passion Projects, set the tone for the evening with a powerful message:“Social class in this new world is no longer defined strictly by capital, status, or prestige, but by what we as humans do in our lifetime to change the world for the better.”The think tank focused on timely and critical topics, including the future of humanity in an AI-driven, post-COVID world.Discussions centered on empowering people mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically through collaboration, purpose-driven action, and a shared commitment to becoming “fully human.”Featured speaker William Branum, a 23-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, shared his powerful framework, “The 5 Secrets to Thinking Like a Navy SEAL.” He inspired the audience with practical principles for excellence with his N.A.K.E.D Acronym which stands for: Never quit, Accept failure as part of growth, Kill mediocrity, Eliminate fear, and Do the work every single day. His message emphasized perseverance, discipline, and personal accountability.Former professional basketball player Gary Forbes delivered an uplifting talk about overcoming adversity, sharing his personal journey of succeeding in the NBA while managing diabetes. He highlighted the transformative power of mindset, optimism, and determination forged through his upbringing.Media personality Rachel Uchitel added depth to the conversation, speaking about personal reinvention, the healing power of community, and her work amplifying underrepresented voices through her platform.Set against the elegant backdrop of Worth Avenue, the evening combined impactful thought leadership with a warm, curated social experience featuring live music, gourmet cuisine, and an inviting outdoor courtyard designed to foster genuine connection and meaningful dialogue.Global Passion Projects, led by Andrea Bartzen, continues to build a global movement that connects passionate, purpose-driven individuals and communities. The organization is dedicated to bridging disciplines and backgrounds to focus on what unites us—collaboration, innovation, and lasting social good.Future events are already in development to expand this important conversation and generate real, actionable outcomes.“Our mission is to bring people together across disciplines and backgrounds to focus on what unites us as humans with human intelligence to determine how we can collectively create a better future,” said Andrea Bartzen. “We believe meaningful change starts with unity and a shared purpose of community.”Global Passion Projects is redefining what it means to lead and succeed in today’s world—by championing human potential, resilience, mental wellness, and positive global impact.For more information, visit globalpassionprojects.com.

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