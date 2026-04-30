American Hindu Jewish Congress Launches “National Security Strategy Series” on Global Systems and U.S. Leadership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) today announced the launch of its National Security Strategy Series, a multi-part analysis examining how the United States can strengthen its leadership across global institutions, technology systems, and multilateral frameworks.The series focuses on a central strategic question: how influence is exercised in practice across today’s interconnected systems—beyond formal agreements, funding levels, and institutional structures.“U.S. leadership today depends not only on policy decisions, but on how effectively the United States shapes the systems through which those decisions are implemented,” said Sue Ghosh Stricklett, legal counsel to the American Hindu Jewish Congress and author of the series. “This series examines where influence is actually exercised—and how it can be strengthened.”The National Security Strategy Series explores multiple dimensions of global competition and cooperation, including:• The role of multilateral institutions in shaping outcomes• Treaty implementation and compliance mechanisms• Technology governance, export controls, and standards-setting• Coalition alignment and partner integrationInitial articles in the series have been published in RealClearDefense and are now available on the AHJC website. Additional pieces are being placed in leading national and international outlets.The series introduces a consistent analytical framework: that influence in today’s environment is determined less by formal authority alone and more by control over how systems operate—across institutions, standards, and implementation mechanisms.Future articles will expand on this framework and examine how the United States can align its strategy with key partners to shape global systems more effectively.The American Hindu Jewish Congress will also convene policy discussions to further develop these ideas and translate them into actionable recommendations for policymakers.All articles in the National Security Strategy Series will be available at: https://ahjcongress.org/category/breaking-news/ About the American Hindu Jewish CongressThe American Hindu Jewish Congress is dedicated to advancing shared values, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting policy initiatives that promote security, stability, and cooperation in an evolving global environment.

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