Soberlink to Serve as Gold Sponsor for the NCBA 2026 Family Law Section Program

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the North Carolina Bar Association's (NCBA) 2026 Family Law Section Program. The event will take place Friday–Saturday, May 1–2, 2026.Titled "Organized Chaos: Emerging Areas in Divorce," the program brings together family law attorneys from across North Carolina for a two-day continuing legal education event focused on evolving issues and developments in family law practice.Soberlink will be present throughout the event to connect with family law professionals and discuss how its alcohol monitoring technology supports attorneys and the clients they serve.For more information about the program, visit https://cle.ncbar.org/courses/127321. About SoberlinkSoberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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