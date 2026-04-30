VIP IGNITE LAUNCHES INDUSTRY EXPERT MENTOR SERIES FEATURING WORKING ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONALS

VIP Ignite Co-Founder Alycia Kaback alongside comedian, actor, and podcast host Geno Bisconte — whose firsthand experience navigating the modern entertainment industry as a working professional makes him one of the most valuable voices in the VIP Ignite I VIP Ignite Co-Founder Alycia Kaback alongside Robert Funaro of The Sopranos — whose decades of professional acting experience at the highest levels of television make him one of the most compelling and credible voices in the VIP Ignite Industry Expert Men

Robert Funaro of The Sopranos and Comedian-Actor Geno Bisconte Among First Industry Experts to Bring Real-World Career Insight Directly to VIP Ignite Talent

The most valuable thing we can give our talent is access to people living the career they are working toward. When they share their knowledge, it changes the way our talent sees what is possible” — Alycia Kaback

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, the nationally recognized talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback , today announced the launch of its Industry Expert Mentor Series — a rotating program that brings working entertainment professionals directly into the VIP Ignite experience to share firsthand career insight, industry knowledge, and professional guidance with aspiring models and actors. The series reflects VIP Ignite's commitment to giving its talent access not just to industry theory, but to the lived experience of professionals actively working in the field today.Among the first industry experts featured in the series are Robert Funaro, best known for his acclaimed role as Eugene Pontecorvo on the landmark HBO series The Sopranos, and Geno Bisconte, the dynamic comedian and actor managed by VIP Ignite Co-Founder Alycia Kaback. Both bring a depth of real-world professional experience that goes far beyond what any classroom curriculum can replicate — offering VIP Ignite talent a direct window into the realities of building and sustaining a career in the entertainment industry."The most valuable thing we can give our talent is access to people who are living the career they are working toward," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "Robert Funaro has worked at the highest levels of television. Geno Bisconte is out there every day building his career with the same discipline and commitment we teach. When these professionals share their stories and their knowledge with our talent, it changes the way they see what is possible."Robert Funaro, whose work on The Sopranos earned him a place in television history alongside one of the most celebrated casts in the medium's history, brings a perspective shaped by decades of professional acting experience. His participation in the VIP Ignite Industry Expert Mentor Series gives aspiring actors direct access to the mindset, preparation, and professional habits that define a working actor's career at the highest level.Geno Bisconte — comedian, actor, and podcast host — represents the working entertainment professional navigating the modern industry landscape with creativity, hustle, and authenticity. As a talent managed by Alycia Kaback herself, Bisconte's involvement in the mentor series gives VIP Ignite talent a uniquely transparent look at the day-to-day realities of a working entertainer's career and the strategies that drive sustained professional growth.Sir Michael Fomkin described the mentor series as a natural evolution of VIP Ignite's educational philosophy: "We have never believed in teaching talent about the industry from a distance. This series puts working professionals in the room with our talent — sharing what they know, what they wish they had known, and what it really takes to build a career. That kind of direct transfer of knowledge is priceless."Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, highlighted the ongoing nature of the series: "This is not a one-time event. The Industry Expert Mentor Series is a rotating, evolving program that will bring new voices and new expertise to our talent on a regular basis. The professionals who participate are not there to perform — they are there to pour into the next generation. That is what makes this series extraordinary."For more information about the VIP Ignite Industry Expert Mentor Series and upcoming participants, visit www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunitie

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