The Qualified Captain Launches NASBLA-Approved Online Boating Safety Course Powered by Recademics

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Delivering Engaging, Real-World Training with Mishap Videos and Content That Exceeds Standards for Safer Boating

At The Qualified Captain, we’re passionate about making the water safer and more enjoyable for everyone” — Capt. Chris Juall

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Captain , a trusted leader in boating education, captain licensing resources, and maritime community engagement, today announced the launch of its new NASBLA-approved online boating safety course , powered by Recademics.This state-recognized program meets and exceeds the rigorous standards of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), ensuring compliance and acceptance across the United States for boaters needing certification. The course covers essential topics including navigation rules, boating laws, safety equipment, emergency response, environmental responsibility, and safe vessel operation—tailored for both beginners and seasoned boaters.What sets this course apart is its innovative approach to learning: it incorporates real-world mishap videos to dramatically increase engagement and retention, allowing students to learn from actual incidents in a practical, memorable way. The content also goes beyond basic NASBLA requirements, providing deeper, more applicable insights that promote lifelong safe boating practices.Fully online and self-paced, the course is accessible from any device, with an immediate digital certificate issued upon successful completion of the exam.“At The Qualified Captain, we’re passionate about making the water safer and more enjoyable for everyone,” said Capt. Chris Juall, Recreational Boating Safety Specialist with The Qualified Captain. “ Partnering with Recademics allows us the infrastructure to deliver a compliant and modern product to the states, and a highly engaging NASBLA-approved course to recreational boaters.”Key features of the course include:- NASBLA approval for nationwide recognition and state mandate compliance- Powered by Recademics’ innovative, compliant, user-friendly platform- Unique use of real-world mishap videos for heightened engagement and practical learning- Content that exceeds NASBLA standards with advanced, scenario-based education- Course content that’s delivered by boaters for boaters- Mobile-friendly design, affordable pricing, and instant certificate deliveryBoaters are always encouraged to check with their home state to ensure they’ve met all certification requirementsThis launch reinforces The Qualified Captain’s dedication to boating safety and education, complementing its existing resources for recreational boaters.The course is now available for enrollment at https://thequalifiedcaptain.com/pages/state-boating-course . Initial approvals include Florida, California, North Carolina, and Maryland, with additional states coming soon. Boaters can sign up today and begin building safer habits on the water.About The Qualified CaptainFounded in 2016 and based in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Qualified Captain inspires and educates the boating community through engaging content, apparel, podcasts, and high-quality safety education. Committed to responsible boating, The Qualified Captain partners with innovators like Recademics to deliver exceptional training that promotes safety and enjoyment on the water. For more information, visit thequalifiedcaptain.com.

The Qualified Captain NASBLA-Approved Online Boating Safety Course Intro Video

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