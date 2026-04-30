Revino Expands into California with Silver Oak and Etude Winery Reuse Pilots

Revino Bottles Logo Stelvin & Cork Burgundy Returnable, Reusable Bottles

Partnering with legacy brands like Silver Oak and Etude to explore the possibilities of reuse is an exciting step forward for Revino.” — Adam Rack, Revino Co-Founder and COO

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum continues to build across the wine industry to reduce carbon emissions and waste through bottle reuse. Silver Oak and Etude Winery have partnered with Revino to pilot reuse initiatives within their tasting rooms. They will test practical ways to extend the lifecycle of the glass bottles they already have by improving logistics around collection, cleaning, and reuse.

The initial phase included a half-pallet of empty bottles collected from the tasting rooms, enabling the wineries to evaluate reductions in waste and carbon emissions, internal collection operations, and consumer messaging, as well as the cost efficiencies of a closed-loop reuse model.

“Partnering with legacy brands like Silver Oak and Etude to explore the possibilities of reuse is an exciting step forward for Revino,” said Adam Rack, COO and Cofounder of Revino. “This pilot allows us to open the door to new applications for reuse while deepening our presence in California. Both wineries hold a strong commitment to sustainability, making them ideal partners as we work together to demonstrate how closed-loop systems can reduce waste, lower emissions, and shape the future of wine packaging in California and across the industry.”

These pilots build on Revino’s broader mission to establish a durable, circular system for wine packaging that prioritizes interoperability and industry-wide reuse standards over recycling, keeping glass bottles in circulation for as long as possible. These engagements also represent a significant geographic milestone for Revino as the company expands beyond the Pacific Northwest into the California market.

“At Silver Oak, we believe caring for the land is inseparable from making extraordinary wine,” says Haley Duncan, Safety and Sustainability Manager. “That belief shaped both of our LEED Platinum-certified wineries, and it continues to guide how we innovate for the future. Revino’s bottle reuse program is a meaningful next step in that work, helping us reduce waste while meeting the expectations of consumers who look to Silver Oak to lead with both quality and purpose. We’re proud to partner with Revino as we continue our long-term commitment to protecting our winegrowing communities and preserving their natural beauty for generations to come."

"At Etude, we are always looking for new ways to be better stewards of the environment that we cultivate from, and bottle reuse is an opportunity to address one of the biggest drivers of wine’s carbon footprint,” said Jon Priest, Etude Winemaker and General Manager. “As winemakers, we have a responsibility to care for the land that defines our wines, and this pilot allows us to explore ways to reduce impact without compromising quality. ”

Since its founding in 2022, Revino has partnered with more than 100 wineries, placing over 1 million standardized reusable bottles into circulation, each designed to be reused up to 50 times, significantly reducing the carbon footprint for participating producers. Central to this system are wash-off labels, which enable efficient cleaning and reuse, and a collaborative network of return-logistics partners. To support this innovation, Revino has partnered with Eurostampa and Fedrigoni to import existing wash-off labels and adhesives, and with Wausau Coated Products, a leading U.S.-based label manufacturer, to develop a new washable adhesive specifically designed for the Wine & Spirits industry utilizing reuse systems.

About Revino:

Revino powers a circular economy for glass beverage bottles. After use, their proprietary bottles are collected, washed, inspected, and redeployed up to 50 times, helping wineries dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

About Silver Oak:

Silver Oak Cellars was founded in 1972, renowned for crafting Cabernet Sauvignon. Fueled by passion and driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection, its meticulously crafted Cabernet Sauvignons are exclusively aged in American Oak, creating wines of elegance, complexity, and consistency. Silver Oak's wineries in Napa Valley and Alexander Valley are the first production wineries to achieve LEED Platinum certification, underscoring Silver Oak's leadership in sustainable winemaking.

About Etude Winery:

Founded in 1982, Etude has been dedicated to sustainably growing and hand-crafting wine in Carneros for over 40 years. This ethos remains unwavering as the winery continues to build upon its established legacy of exemplary Pinot Noir. Mindful of its role as a steward of the land, Etude operates with the goal to sustain a healthy environment through practices like regenerative farming, renewable energy, recycled water system and community investment.



Media Contacts:

Sarah Reid / PR for Revino

media@revinobottles.com

BPCM / PR for Silver Oak

silveroak@bpcm.com

Monique Belden / PR for Etude Winery

monique.belden@tweglobal.com

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