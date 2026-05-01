Valasys Media Wins Gold Globee® Award at the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement

Valasys Media wins Gold for Achievement at the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards. Valasys Media is recognized as the "Best of Category" winner for AI Implementation Team Achievement at the 2026 Globee® Awards. Valasys Media: Empowering marketers with powerful insights.

Valasys Media wins Gold at the 2026 Globee® Awards for its VAIS AI Campaign Builder, achieving 97% funnel efficiency & "Best of Category" in AI Implementation.

Winning the Globee® Award validates our AI-led campaign work. We remain focused on delivering measurable value as we build an AI-First Firm.” — Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media,

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valasys Media is honored to be a winner in the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement, a globally participated program that recognizes achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles.

Valasys Media was recognized specifically for its VAIS AI Campaign Builder, which achieved 97% webinar funnel efficiency through AI-driven campaign optimization and execution, highest overall score in its category.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement recognize accomplishments across a wide range of categories, reflecting excellence in business performance, leadership, innovation, operational success, and measurable impact across industries. Nominations are evaluated across local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring recognition of meaningful work at every level.

Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media, said:

“Being recognized by the Globee® Awards for Achievement is a strong validation of our work in AI-led campaign execution. Our team remains focused on delivering measurable outcomes, improving performance, and creating value for our clients. This recognition reinforces our direction towards building an AI-First Firm.”

Prachi Shah, Director and CFO of Valasys Media, said:

“We believe the future of demand generation isn’t built on volume, it’s built on precision, intelligence, and continuous learning. With the VAIS AI Campaign Builder, we didn’t set out to automate campaigns, we set out to re-engineer how they perform at every stage of the funnel."

She also said, "This 97% webinar funnel efficiency is the result of relentless iteration, refining data models, aligning outreach with real buyer intent, and continuously optimizing each transition point across the funnel. Being just 3% away from perfection reflects the discipline and rigor our teams bring to every campaign we build. Our approach is simple: test fast, learn continuously, and optimize every micro-stage of the funnel with data-backed decisions."

While congratulating the winners, San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commented:

“Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace. Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress, and measurable impact.”

Best of Category Recognition:

Valasys Media was recognized as the Best of Category winner in AI Implementation Team Achievement, an honor awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category.

This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by independent industry experts worldwide.

About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a global B2B marketing and sales solutions company helping brands build predictable growth engines through services such as Lead Generation, Account-Based Marketing (ABM), and Content Syndication.

Its proprietary VAIS (Valasys AI Scoring) platform powers data-driven prospecting by identifying ideal buyers, prioritizing accounts, and guiding outreach with actionable intelligence. Backed by data insights and a dedicated team of experts, Valasys enables clients to engage, convert, and retain the right prospects while maximizing ROI.

Compliance and Data Ethics

Valasys Media processes business-contact data only using permissioned and consent-aligned signals. All outreach honors opt-outs and local regulations, including GDPR and CCPA/CPRA. Data is verified for accuracy and recency, and suppression and do-not-contact lists are enforced across campaigns.

Media Contact:

pr@valasys.com

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organizes 10 awards programs recognizing achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These include programs focused on Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers.

To learn more, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.