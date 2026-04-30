The Architect of Culture and Command: The Nu-Age Group Appoints Derick Diaz as Vice President of Technology

"The Nu-Age Group: The #1 MSP for the CLO Hedge Fund Industry. 30 Years of Engineering Excellence. The Gold Standard of Integrity: The Nu-Age Group's SOC 2 Type II Certification, recently validated with a flawless 'Zero Exceptions' audit under Derick Diaz’s leadership The Future of Secure Intelligence: The Nu-Age Group’s 'Private First AI' architecture, an air-gapped Managed AI platform engineered to deliver cutting-edge innovation while ensuring total data insulation and zero compromise.

Master of Cybersecurity Ops-leader elevates the #1 MSP for the CLO Hedge Fund Industry through technical precision & a landmark ‘Zero Exceptions’ SOC 2 Type II.

"A 'Zero Exceptions' standard isn't just a goal; it's our baseline. We bridge the gap between elite security and human-centric leadership to architect the future of Nu-Age.” — Derick Diaz, VP of Technology

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group is proud to announce the promotion of Derick Diaz to Vice President of Technology. Rising from his role as Director of InfoSec and Engineering, Diaz’s elevation marks a transformative milestone for the firm, recognizing his rare ability to harmonize high-level technical precision with a deeply thoughtful approach to leadership and company culture.Derick’s transition to the executive suite is underpinned by a formidable academic and professional foundation. He holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Operations and Analytics, providing him with the rigorous analytical framework necessary to navigate today’s complex data landscapes. This, coupled with his CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) designation, establishes him as one of the most elite authorities in the global security community.For over three decades, The Nu-Age Group has served as an immovable cornerstone of reliability for the region’s most demanding and high-stakes industries. This thirty-year legacy of excellence has solidified the firm’s reputation as the unrivaled #1 MSP for the CLO Hedge Fund industry, where precision is the only acceptable standard. Under Derick’s visionary technical stewardship, the company has strategically scaled its Private Cloud Services to support an elite roster of global financial institutions and critical healthcare providers.These organizations operate in environments where downtime is not merely an inconvenience, but a systemic risk. Consequently, they rely on The Nu-Age Group to deliver guaranteed 99.999% uptime and lightning-fast computational performance that drives high-frequency financial operations and life-critical healthcare data delivery. By merging this industrial-strength performance with the most rigorous security frameworks, Derick has ensured that Nu-Age clients never have to choose between speed and safety, maintaining an ironclad posture of regulatory compliance that exceeds the stringent mandates of both the SEC and HIPAA.At the forefront of the current technological revolution, Derick has been instrumental in the development of the firm’s air-gapped Managed AI platform. This cutting-edge solution allows clients to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence without compromising sensitive data—bridging the gap between modern innovation and absolute security. Furthermore, Derick’s oversight of the technical team has ensured that Nu-Age doesn't just host solutions, but builds them from the ground up with security baked into the source code via a full-stack software development philosophy.This commitment to meticulous detail was the driving force behind the company’s recent SOC 2 Type II audit, which resulted in a flawless "Zero Exceptions" report. Under Derick’s watch, "good enough" was replaced by a standard of perfection, transforming the audit from a compliance hurdle into a masterclass in operational integrity.“Derick is a rare leader who understands that technology is only as strong as the human spirit behind it,” said Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group. “On a personal level, it has been an incredible journey to work alongside him. I have watched him approach every challenge—from managing our High-Performance Private Cloud to leading our technical team—with a calm, thoughtful precision that steadies the entire room. He has a unique gift for unifying people; he doesn't just manage teams, he builds communities. Watching him lead our staff to a ‘Zero Exceptions’ audit was a proud moment for me, as it proved that his intellectual depth and his ability to inspire people are his greatest strengths. He is more than a VP; he is a trusted partner who has made us better at every level.”In his new role, Derick will direct the firm’s long-term technological roadmap, ensuring that The Nu-Age Group remains at the vanguard of innovation for the next 30 years. His focus will remain at the intersection of elite security infrastructure, Managed AI, and a "people-first" technical philosophy.“The Nu-Age Group has always been about the future,” Anthony Chillino added. “With Derick’s specialized Master’s degree, his CISSP credentials, and his innate ability to lead with both his head and his heart, our future has never looked more secure or more unified.”About The Nu-Age Group:Headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, The Nu-Age Group is a premier technology powerhouse with 30 years of excellence and is recognized as the #1 MSP for the CLO Hedge Fund industry. Specializing in Private Cloud Services for Healthcare and Finance, air-gapped Managed AI, and Full-Stack Software Development, The Nu-Age Group defines the next generation of secure digital infrastructure.

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