WTO opens online registration for 2026 Public Forum, launches call for proposals

The 2026 Public Forum will consider the role of services trade as an engine of development, source of income, and driver of job creation and empowerment worldwide, particularly for women and young people. More information about this year's event is available here .

Call for proposals

Participants interested in organizing a working session can find details on the application process in this information note , which includes access to the online application form. To submit a proposal for the Trade Policy Hub, which brings together researchers and policymakers, an information note with more details is available here .

All proposals must be submitted by 15 June 2026 (23:59 CET). As in previous years, all Forum sessions are organized by participants.

Registration

Individuals wishing to attend the Public Forum must complete the online registration form by 21 August 2026 (23:59 CET).

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO's largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].