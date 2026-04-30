About

About Sentinel Global Sentinel Global is a forensic intelligence firm that helps law firms, investors, and institutions quantify financial risk, trace hidden assets, and evaluate recovery probability before and after capital moves. The company combines cross-border asset tracing, institutional blockchain forensics, and outcome-based modeling to deliver decision-grade intelligence for litigation, due diligence, and fraud recovery. Sentinel’s work supports pre-filing litigation decisions, litigation finance underwriting, bankruptcy and receivership actions, and complex commercial disputes. Unlike traditional investigative or forensic services, Sentinel produces probability-weighted outcome models that assess whether assets exist, how recoverable they are, and what risks could derail recovery. Sentinel’s methods have been cited in U.S. federal proceedings due to their explainability and intact evidence chains. The firm’s mission is to replace narrative diligence with quantified intelligence so clients can act faster, avoid dead-end cases, and allocate legal and financial resources with precision.

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