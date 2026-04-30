DENEEN WHITE NAMED PRESIDENT OF TALENT SERVICES AT VIP IGNITE & ANNOUNCES FORTHCOMING BOOK 'RELENTLESS'

Deneen White and Lisa Nichols, co-authors of the forthcoming book Relentless — two faith-driven leaders whose combined message of resilience, purpose, and relentless pursuit of greatness is set to inspire readers worldwide upon the book's upcoming release Award-winning and just getting started. Sir Michael Fomkin of VIP Ignite with his Telly Award alongside Deneen White — celebrating excellence in entertainment production. Deneen White at work in her professional studio — creating the content, coaching, and educational programming that has positioned her as one of the entertainment industry's most impactful talent development leaders and a rising voice in faith-driven entre

Industry Leader, Talent Developer, and Faith-Driven Entrepreneur Deneen White Steps Into Expanded Role While Preparing to Share Her Story with the World

Twenty years of this work has taught me one thing above all else — talent is never the issue. Belief is. My entire career has been about helping people believe in what is already inside them.” — Deneen White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, the nationally recognized talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback, today announced that Deneen White has been appointed President of Talent Development — and that White is set to co-author an upcoming book titled Relentless alongside Lisa Nichols, one of the world's most celebrated motivational speakers, bestselling authors, and transformational coaches. The dual announcement marks a defining moment in White's career and further cements her standing as one of the most compelling voices in talent development, personal growth, and faith-driven entrepreneurship.Deneen White brings a wealth of experience in talent development, coaching, and entertainment industry education to her expanded role at VIP Ignite. Having worked closely with the organization's talent roster, event programming, and professional development curriculum, White is uniquely positioned to lead VIP Ignite's talent development division through its next phase of growth — one that includes the launch of the Certified Production Assistant Program, expanded national networking events, and new partnerships with agencies and production companies."Deneen White is one of the most gifted talent developers in this industry," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "She has an instinct for finding what is great in a person and building it into something the industry can recognize and respond to. As President of Talent Development, she is going to take what we have built and elevate it in ways that will change lives."Sir Michael Fomkin added: "Great organizations are built on great people. Deneen has been instrumental in shaping the VIP Ignite experience for our talent, and this appointment reflects what she has already been doing at the highest level. The title is simply the industry catching up to the impact."The forthcoming book Relentless, co-authored with Lisa Nichols, is a deeply personal and professionally powerful work that draws on White's journey as a faith-driven entrepreneur, talent developer, and mindset coach. Lisa Nichols — whose own story of transformation has inspired millions worldwide through books, speaking engagements, and media appearances — brings her signature voice of empowerment to what promises to be a landmark collaboration. Relentless is expected to resonate with aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone navigating the intersection of faith, ambition, and purpose."This book is everything I have lived, believed, and fought for," said Deneen White. "Working with Lisa Nichols on Relentless has been one of the most profound experiences of my life. The message of this book — that your circumstances do not determine your destiny, that faith and relentlessness together can move mountains — is one that I have seen proven over and over again in the talent I have worked with at VIP Ignite. I cannot wait to share it with the world."White expressed her commitment to her new role and to VIP Ignite's talent community: "Every single person who comes to a VIP Ignite event is trusting us with something incredibly important — their dream. In this role, my job is to make sure that every program, every event, and every interaction we have with our talent is worthy of that trust."Deneen White assumes her role as President of Talent Development effective immediately. The release date for Relentless will be announced shortly. For more information about VIP Ignite, visit www.vipignitelive.com About Deneen WhiteDeneen White is President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, a faith-driven entrepreneur, mindset coach, and co-author of the forthcoming book Relentless with Lisa Nichols. With years of experience developing talent and guiding aspiring professionals in the entertainment industry, White is one of the most respected voices in talent development and personal transformation.About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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