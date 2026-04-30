Governor Lamont Highlights Newly Certified Courses Preparing Registered Apprentices for Job Opportunities

(NEW BRITAIN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Deputy Commissioner Mark Polzella and Office of Apprenticeship Director Todd Berch at an event in New Britain to recognize National Apprenticeship Week and highlight the growing opportunities for apprentices in Connecticut, including the recent certification of Lincoln Technical Institute’s new coursework in electrical and electronic systems technology and air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating systems as achieving the rigorous standards required for registered apprenticeship training.

“Connecticut is committed to workforce development and preparing highly skilled workers for in-demand careers,” Governor Lamont said. “Registered apprenticeships are a great way to develop a diverse, job-ready workforce that meet the needs of employers and provide good careers for workers. Congratulations to Lincoln Technical Institute and our Department of Labor on getting these courses out there.”

“Today underscores the importance of partnerships in preparing the next generation of registered apprentices,” Deputy Commissioner Polzella said. “These are important jobs that require specific expertise – skills that Connecticut’s registered apprentices will now have. I commend the Lincoln Technical Institute team for ensuring their curriculum reflects real-world advances in the skilled trades.”

The coursework, revised to incorporate advances in electrical and HVAC technology and expanded to include other critical professional skills, is scheduled to begin in June at the Lincoln Technical Institute’s New Britain, East Windsor, and Shelton campuses upon final regulatory approval. The newly credentialed programs are 1,200 hours of industry-specific instruction and professional development. Lincoln Tech offers programs that align with Connecticut’s economic goals. The state is expected to add more than 13,000 positions in HVAC and electrical by 2032, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“In addition to our technical training, Lincoln students leave our programs career-ready, professional, and proficient in other skills important to employers,” Lincoln Technical Institute CEO Scott Shaw said. “As technology advances, so must the training we offer to our students who are interested in becoming Registered Apprentices. We are very pleased to celebrate these changes with Governor Lamont and our partners at the Connecticut Department of Labor.”

Registered apprenticeships begin with employers who develop their specific apprenticeship program with CTDOL. Certification of the program requires meeting rigorous state and federal standards for educational achievement and on-the-job training. Employers hire workers and train them to their specifications and registered apprentices complete the programs ready to take occupational licensing exams and with portable credentials identifying them as experts in their field. In Connecticut, more than 1,800 employers currently have approximately 7,000 registered apprentices working across more than 50 occupational areas.

“Registered apprenticeships are the gold standard in workforce training,” Director Berch said. “Workers are hired, trained, and credentialed through the program – they are on the job, earning a living, doing the academic coursework, and getting professional development they need for their area of expertise.”

Employers interested in developing registered apprenticeship programs for their business should contact the CTDOL Office of Apprenticeship Training by visiting portal.ct.gov/dol/divisions/apprenticeships/region-contact-listing.

National Apprenticeship Week is celebrated April 26 to May 2, 2026.