Oregon DOJ ICAC Task Force and Polk County DA Announce Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges Against Independence Man; Two Additional Indictments Obtained

The Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office today announced the arrest of an Independence man on child sexual abuse material charges following a joint investigation. Two additional indictments in separate ICAC cases were also obtained by the Polk County Grand Jury.

“Protecting children from exploitation is one of the most important things we can do,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “These cases are a reminder that this threat is everywhere – in every community, on everyday apps and platforms. I’m proud of the ICAC team’s work and for the partnership with DA Felton and local law enforcement in Polk County.”

“As District Attorney, I place the highest priority on protecting children in Polk County from exploitation,” said Aaron Felton, Polk County District Attorney. “I am grateful for the commitment of AG Rayfield to that shared value, which is reflected by our strong partnership in this joint investigation.”

40-year-old Eric Steven Spier, of Independence, was taken into custody this morning following the execution of a search and arrest warrant at his residence. The arrest was carried out by the Oregon DOJ ICAC Task Force with the assistance of the Oregon State Police and the Independence Police Department.

Spier was indicted by a Polk County Grand Jury on ten counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The charges stem from multiple cyber tips received by law enforcement reporting that Spier had uploaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to electronic service providers. Investigators subsequently obtained search warrants for Spier’s accounts and discovered numerous CSAM images.

Spier is scheduled for arraignment 1:15pm today in Polk County Circuit Court.

In addition to the Spier case, the Oregon DOJ ICAC Task Force obtained indictments against two other individuals on ICAC charges following a Polk County Grand Jury presentation on April 28. Details in those cases will be released following the service of arrest warrants.

The Oregon DOJ ICAC Task Force investigates internet crimes against children, including the possession, production, and distribution of child sexual abuse material.