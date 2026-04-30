Zilker Media’s Saxonee Arreaga Named a 2026 PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications Honoree

Saxonee Arreaga named Top Women in PR & Communications honoree by PR News in the Agency Account Accelerators category

Senior Strategist recognized for strategic brand leadership, AI-era communications innovation, and executive authority-building.

I have been lucky to be surrounded by mentors at Zilker Media who have pushed me, believed in me, and given me room to grow into the strategist I am today. ” — Saxonee Arreaga

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilker Media , an award-winning public relations and brand marketing agency, today announced that Saxonee Arreaga , Senior Strategist, has been named a 2026 PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications honoree in the Agency Account Accelerators category, honoring communications professionals driving measurable impact across brand reputation, strategic storytelling, innovation, and leadership."I'm honestly a little speechless, and so incredibly grateful to be recognized in this way,” said Saxonee Arreaga. “I have been lucky to be surrounded by mentors at Zilker Media who have pushed me, believed in me, and given me room to grow into the strategist I am today. And our clients — they trust us with the things that matter most to them, their stories, their reputations, their legacies. That trust means everything to me. This recognition really belongs to all of them."Arreaga was recognized for her ability to integrate brand strategy, media positioning, and AI-era discoverability into cohesive authority frameworks that translate executive visibility into real business results. Over the past year, she has led high-level strategy for founders, healthcare experts, venture leaders, and mission-driven brands, consistently connecting business strategy with narrative authority to ensure clients are not only visible but credible in the rooms that matter most.Beyond client work, Arreaga oversees Zilker Media’s internship program, mentoring emerging communications professionals and creating structured pathways for the next generation to develop technical excellence and strategic confidence. As a first-generation college graduate, she is especially committed to advancing diverse voices in the industry. Her community involvement includes volunteering with Girls Empowerment Network, leading Power Chats at local schools, and providing pro bono brand strategy to Central Texas nonprofits. She has also led sessions at the Zilker Media Nonprofit Summit for three consecutive years, helping cause-driven organizations build content that drives engagement and lasting donor relationships.“Saxonee has a rare ability to sort through complexity and help clients understand not only what today’s communications landscape looks like, but how to use it to their advantage,” said Haley Snider , Strategy Director at Zilker Media. “Her blend of calm reasoning, sharp strategic insight, and genuine empathy consistently brings clients a sense of direction and confidence. She raises the bar for our entire team, and we are incredibly proud to see her recognized on a national stage.”The PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications awards celebrate outstanding professionals across the communications industry who are shaping the future of the field through innovation, leadership, and measurable impact. Arreaga joins a prestigious class of honorees recognized for elevating the profession.About Zilker MediaZilker Media is an award-winning PR, brand strategy, and creative design agency based in Austin, Texas. Known for building trusted leaders and companies, the firm helps executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies scale credibility and visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and AI-optimized digital footprints. With a philosophy rooted in trust as today’s most valuable currency, Zilker Media specializes in making leaders and companies both discoverable to algorithms and deeply trusted by humans across a range of industries, including health care, construction, banking, fintech, venture capital, B2G, commercial real estate, law, and more. From high-authority media placements to executive brand strategy and AI discoverability audits, Zilker Media equips its clients to stand out, earn influence, and drive impact in an era where visibility is everything. Learn more at www.zilkermedia.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Coleman Pyeatt at coleman@zilkermedia.com or 512.298.4081x709.

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