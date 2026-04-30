National Safety and Advocacy Leaders Offer Free eBike Course Throughout May

In celebration of May Bicycle Month, the eBike eCourse is being offered free of charge. The course helps riders get ready for real-world eBike riding, from choosing the right bike and quality gear to navigating traffic and riding with friends. eBike eCourse logo

Effort Focused on Expanding Access to Safety Education

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, riders across the country can take their eBike skills and safety to the next level — for free. In celebration of May Bicycle Month, America’s premier online eBike eCourse, normally $35.99, will be available to everyone at no cost.Whether commuting to school or work, cruising to a favorite coffee spot, or riding with friends, electric bicycles (eBikes) are transforming the way people get around by offering a fun, efficient, low-effort way to travel and recreate. But as more riders take to the streets, many are still struggling to navigate traffic safely and understand the unique features of eBikes.To meet that growing need and support safe riding in communities across the country, PeopleForBikes and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation are offering free access to their interactive online eBike eCourse. The course covers the basics of eBike ownership and rules of the road and includes practice drills designed to help riders build confidence and improve their skills.Riders can register for free access at eBikecourse.com/MBM The course helps riders get ready for real-world eBike riding, from choosing the right bike and quality gear to navigating traffic and riding with friends.“PeopleForBikes works to make biking safer and more fun for everyone by supporting great places to ride, smart policies, and better education,” said Jenn Dice, President and CEO of PeopleForBikes. “As eBikes allow more people to experience the joy and benefits of bicycling, this free course helps those riders build the skills and confidence they need to ride safely.”Additional resources — including a readiness checklist, guidance on talking to kids about eBike safety, riding tips, and downloadable promotional materials — are available at eBikecourse.com/resources “This course is designed to help riders better understand their eBikes and make informed decisions on the road,” said Christy LaCurelle, President and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “When more people have access to quality safety education, entire communities benefit. We’re proud to work with PeopleForBikes to make this course free during May Bicycle Month and help more riders get the knowledge they need to ride safer.”Visit eBikecourse.com/MBM to register for free access throughout May. Upon completion, riders get a certificate they can proudly share. Those who complete the eBike eCourse during May Bicycle Month will also receive a 30% discount on bicycle helmets from Troy Lee Designs.eBike eCourse FAQ● The course takes about 90 minutes to complete and can be done at the student’s preferred pace.● The certificate can be used to demonstrate preparedness to schools or municipalities if required.● The course is designed for teens and those without driver’s ed experience.● The course is free for a limited time. Regular price is $35.99.Registration Link: eBikecourse.com/MBMAbout PeopleForBikesPeopleForBikes is a national bicycle advocacy nonprofit and the U.S. bicycle industry’s trade association representing more than 340 bicycle industry supplier members and nearly 1.4 million individual supporters. Through our three areas of influence — infrastructure, policy, and participation — we accelerate the construction of safe, fun, and connected places to bike, advance pro-bike and pro-bike-business legislation; and reduce barriers to welcome more people to the joys of riding a bike. Our goal: become the best place in the world to ride a bike. Join us at peopleforbikes.org About the Motorcycle Safety FoundationThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation is the world’s leading authority on motorcyclist safety, setting the standard for rider training and education. MSF partners with federal and state agencies, the U.S. military, and industry leaders to deliver comprehensive, research-based training curricula for riders of every skill level. MSF supports a nationwide network of nearly 2,000 training sites and 7,000 certified coaches. Since 1973, MSF has trained more than 13 million riders. The not-for-profit organization is supported by these leading manufacturers: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Polaris Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For more information and to enroll in a course, visit MSF-USA.org.

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