Railway Manufacturer Comes to New York’s Southern Tier

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that GHH-BONATRANS, a global leader in railway component manufacturing with operations in the Czech Republic and Germany, will establish its first North American production facility in Wayland Business Park, located in the Town of Wayland, Steuben County. The company will build and service railway wheelsets, axles and related components for various rolling stock customers. Bonatrans North America, Inc. plans to construct a new facility with an investment of up to $93 million, located at the corner of Michigan Road and State Routes 15 and 21. The project will allow the company to shift production closer to its North American customers, including railway operators, rolling stock manufacturers and maintenance providers across the U.S. and Canada. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with operations planned for late 2028.

“New York is bringing manufacturing back and making sure these jobs are created right here in Upstate New York,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment by GHH-BONATRANS shows that when we support shovel-ready sites, strengthen our infrastructure and make strategic investments in our communities, we can attract world-class manufactures, create good jobs and grow the economy in every corner of our state.”

Because of New York State’s support, Bonatrans North America, Inc., has committed to creating up to 85 new jobs at the new facility. The company will receive up to $1.25 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for its job creation commitments. Steuben County is also assisting the company with the project.

Bonatrans North America Inc. President and CEO Jiří Kaleta said, “Establishing manufacturing operations in Wayland reflects our commitment to supporting customers closer to where they operate — in New York State, across the United States, and throughout the broader North American region. Proximity enables better understanding of local needs, faster response times, and the ability to deliver solutions that create real value for our partners.”

This project is also being facilitated by a $16.9 million POWER UP grant to the Steuben County IDA that will support growth at Wayland Business Park where this project will be located. The Steuben County IDA will extend a 34.5kV electrical line six miles from the Meyer substation to the 152-acre business park, enabling immediate access to 6 MW of power and up to 21 MW following future grid upgrades. The project builds on previous investments in water and sewer infrastructure and will support transportation equipment and materials processing industries while maximizing the use of existing wind and solar generation in the region.

Governor Hochul’s FY26 Enacted Budget established the $300 million Promote Opportunity with Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties grant program — or POWER UP. POWER UP will aid New York State in creating an inventory of turnkey industrial sites to attract investment from next-generation manufacturers. Modern manufacturing is an infrastructure-intensive industry that delivers significant job creation and economic benefits for local communities. The state is investing in electrical and other related infrastructure by creating shovel-ready sites to attract high-value employers like GHH-BONATRANS.

FAST NY, administered by Empire State Development, helps to diversify New York State’s economy by supporting site improvements that encourage new investments to grow businesses and create jobs. Since its inception, FAST NY has awarded more than $326 million to 39 sites located throughout Upstate New York. The initiative has attracted or expanded the presence in New York State for companies such as Fairlife, Chobani, Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility and Oxbo. These companies will invest more than $2.2 billion and create nearly 3,000 jobs.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Next generation railway manufacturing remains a critical industry for Upstate New York, and Bonatrans North America's expansion will further strengthen the Southern Tier's transportation cluster. The company's decision to establish its first U.S. rail technology operations in the region reflects the importance of Governor Hochul’s commitment to innovative programs — like POWER UP — that meet the needs of modern industries, keep New York State economically competitive, and create more high-quality job opportunities.”

Governor Hochul is committed to supporting transformative rail transportation projects statewide. In January 2026, she announced more than $101 million in state funding awarded to support 25 projects across New York through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program (PFRAP). These investments enhance the reliability and resilience of key freight corridors while advancing the state’s climate goals by reducing transportation-related emissions.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Moving people and freight by rail is good for the environment and great for the economy, so it’s imperative that we do all we can to grow this critically important industry in our state. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and initiatives like DOT’s Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program, New York State — and the Southern Tier in particular — is becoming a national leader in the growth of rail infrastructure, putting us on track for a bright economic future.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “As we work to ensure every region of New York stays competitive in an ever-evolving economic landscape, investments like this are critical. This project will create jobs in the Southern Tier, strengthen our manufacturing base, and support economic stability for working families. Building a more inclusive economy starts with creating real opportunities for workers and making long-term investments in our communities.”

Steuben County Legislature Chairperson Kelly H. Fitzpatrick said, “The Bonatrans North America project is indeed a win-win for Steuben County, the Southern Tier and all of New York State. Thanks to all of the involved economic development partners and targeted transformative investments in crucial industries, we are continuing to improve our transportation equipment manufacturing network, ensuring that the region will move forward on the right track for years to come.”

Wayland Town Supervisor John V. Malter said, “The Town of Wayland is very excited about the news of a new manufacturing plant being built here. With the announcement of the closing of the Gunlocke Company Plant in Wayland, the anticipation of new jobs being available is indeed great news. I want to personally thank the Governor for her support on this project along with John Edmonds for establishing the Industrial site in Wayland. A special thank you to James Johnson and his staff from the County IDA for all their hard work on the grant application to bring more electricity to the site to make this project possible and their work in securing the company to build here.”

Steuben County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director James Johnson said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Bonatrans North America, Inc. to Steuben County. This significant investment reflects not only the strength of our community and its strategic location, but also the work we have placed on site readiness and infrastructure development at the Wayland Business Park to support projects of this scale. I want to thank our many partners in economic development at the state and local levels whose collaboration helped make this project possible. GHH-BONATRANS’ decision to establish its first U.S. headquarters here speaks volumes about the competitiveness of our community, and we look forward to supporting the company as it grows and creates high-quality jobs for our residents.”

Find additional information about Bonatrans North America, Inc.

About GHH-BONATRANS

GHH-BONATRANS has more than 200 years of experience in the design and production of wheelsets, wheels, axles, and related components. The company serves customers in more than 80 countries across five continents and comprises BONATRANS GROUP a.s. (Czechia), Gutehoffnungshütte Radsatz GmbH (Germany), Bonatrans North America, Inc., and Bonatrans Asia Limited.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Southern Tier

Today's announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving next-generation innovation. Find more information on accelerating economic development in the Southern Tier.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.