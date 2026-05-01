SecureDX Launches First Commercial PCR Assay for New World Screwworm Confirmation
New molecular diagnostic addresses critical surveillance gap as screwworm threat approaches U.S. border
Addressing a Growing Surveillance Need
The New World Screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is an obligate parasite whose larvae feed exclusively on living tissue of warm-blooded animals. Female flies deposit eggs in wounds, and hatching larvae create expanding lesions that can be fatal if untreated, particularly in newborn livestock.
According to a 2024 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service economic analysis, a screwworm outbreak affecting 7.2 million Texas cattle could generate $732 million in producer losses and $1.8 billion in economic impact to the Texas economy. Recent confirmations in southern Mexico have prompted enhanced surveillance measures and a temporary halt to live cattle imports from affected regions.
Current Identification Challenges
Screwworm surveillance currently relies on morphological identification of larvae collected from suspected cases. The process requires submission to specialized laboratories for expert analysis, as the New World Screwworm larvae can be difficult to distinguish from secondary screwworm (Cochliomyia macellaria) and other myiasis-causing species, particularly in early developmental stages.
The USDA recommends against field identification attempts due to the critical importance of accurate species determination for appropriate response measures. Misidentification can lead to unnecessary emergency protocols or, conversely, delayed response to actual infestations.
Molecular Diagnostic Solution
SecureDX's New World Screwworm PCR assay provides molecular species identification using genetic markers specific to Cochliomyia hominivorax. The assay is designed to differentiate New World Screwworm from morphologically similar species that may be encountered in clinical samples.
The diagnostic is compatible with standard PCR platforms currently deployed in veterinary diagnostic laboratories, facilitating integration into existing surveillance networks without requiring additional instrumentation.
Availability for Surveillance Partners
The SecureDX New World Screwworm PCR assay is available to university laboratories, veterinary diagnostic labs, animal health agencies, and surveillance partners. Laboratories interested in incorporating screwworm confirmation capability can request technical documentation, validation protocols, and ordering information.
The diagnostic integrates with established quality assurance protocols and supports regulatory reporting requirements for suspected foreign animal disease cases.
About SecureDX
SecureDX specializes in animal diagnostics, laboratory integration, and surveillance technologies for livestock and veterinary applications. Based in Texas, the company develops molecular diagnostic assays, laboratory management systems, and data integration platforms that support animal health surveillance networks.
Through partnership with Panacea, SecureDX delivers diagnostic solutions to veterinary laboratories, university research facilities, animal health agencies, and livestock operations across the United States.
Angela Barton
SecureDX
+1 210-563-1410
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