Maryland Forest Service Launches “Maryland 250” White Oak Contest

April 30, 2026

White oak located in Tawes Garden, Annapolis. Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Forest Service and the Maryland Forestry Foundation are launching the “Maryland 250” White Oak Contest in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The contest invites residents and visitors to search Maryland’s State Forests for the largest white oak trees. Cash prizes of up to $500 will be awarded to the individuals who find the largest five trees on public lands.

The contest runs from May 1 through Dec. 31, 2026. Participants will identify and measure specimens of the white oak (Quercus alba), Maryland’s state tree, within eligible State Forest lands. State Forests are distinct from State Parks. For Chesapeake Forest Lands, only white oaks located on public hunting lands are eligible. The contest is administered by the Maryland Big Tree Program committee.

White oaks are among Maryland’s most ecologically significant tree species, providing wildlife habitat, supporting water quality, and contributing to the structural character of the state’s forests. Currently, only one white oak has been identified as a “Big Tree” within state forest lands.

How to Participate and Measure a Tree

Before your visit, mark a string at 13 feet. Allow several additional feet to accommodate trees with a circumference exceeding 13 feet. Bring a measuring tape, a marker, and your marked string. Visit a Maryland State Forest and locate a large white oak. Measure the tree’s circumference at 4 feet, 6 inches above the ground. On sloped terrain, measure from the uphill side. If the circumference exceeds 13 feet, mark the new length on your string and photograph the tree with a person standing beside it. Take four additional photos of the tree, one from each cardinal direction. Photographs of leaves are encouraged. Measure and photograph the updated string length. Record GPS coordinates. If unavailable, include a map and written directions with your submission. Submit circumference measurements, location information, photos, and contact information to John Bennett at [email protected] .

All submitted trees will be re-measured by the Maryland Big Tree Program. Winners will be notified after the contest concludes.

Eligibility Requirements

Only white oaks ( Quercus alba ) are eligible.

Trees must exceed 13 feet in circumference.

Trees with ivy or other growth inflating trunk size are not eligible. To check if a tree still qualifies, text or call Joli McCathran at 301-996-7599.

Multi-trunk trees must split at or above 5 feet.

Standing dead trees are not eligible.

Full details of the Big Tree Centennial Contest are available on the DNR website. Other species of “Big Trees” can be nominated anytime on the program website.

Last Year’s Winners

Winners of the 2025 Maryland Big Tree Program Centennial contest.

In 2025, the Maryland Big Tree program celebrated its 100-year anniversary, marked by a similar contest, which asked the public to find the biggest trees in state forests. Winners were:

1st Place: Nick Smalley, who found a yellow poplar in Cedarville State Forest

2nd Place: John Hudock, who found a yellow poplar in Elk Neck State Forest

3rd Place: Alex Vargo, who found a yellow poplar in Stoney Demonstration Forest

The Maryland Big Tree Program, administered by the Maryland Forestry Foundation in association with the Maryland Forest Service, maintains the largest database of champion and big trees in the United States.