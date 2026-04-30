Highlight LA Launches Global Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing Expansion for the Anne Rice

A new era begins as the Anne Rice Estate transforms into a global lifestyle brand inspired by gothic beauty, storytelling, and cultural legacy

Writers write about what obsesses them…When I'm writing, the darkness is always there. I go where the pain is.” — Anne Rice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEAUTY IN DARKNESS. THE GODMOTHER OF GOTH.Highlight LA to Represent Anne Rice Estate Owners Dinner Partners Productions:Announces Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing Expansion for Interview With The Vampire Author as a Lifestyle Brand at Licensing Expo 2026 Highlight LA announces the launch of retail, wholesale, and licensing opportunities for famed Interview With The Vampire author Anne Rice, representing her Estate owners Dinner Partners Productions to offer a fully realized lifestyle brand, debuting at Licensing Expo, May 19–21 in Las Vegas.The Anne Rice Estate is controlled by Dinner Partners, a company owned and operated by New York Times bestselling novelists her son Christopher Rice and her dearest friend Eric Shaw Quinn. With Highlight LA, brand stewards Dinner Partners will offer thoughtfully curated products harnessing the power of “Anne Fans” and the beating heart of what made the author an enduring literary and pop culture icon.The bestselling author of 36 novels, Anne Rice, the “Godmother of Goth,” transformed the monster into a figure of tragic beauty with whom audiences around the world could fall in love. Her 1976 debut, modern masterpiece Interview with the Vampire, launched The Vampire Chronicles, one of the most enduring literary franchises of the past century, which was later adapted into a blockbuster major motion picture starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst. She authored beloved series including The Lives of the Mayfair Witches and The Wolf Gift Chronicles among many others. Her bold social vision, lavish historical fictions, and sensuous and romantic style inspired countless adaptations, including designer and director Tom Ford’s forthcoming film Cry To Heaven starring Adele in her first film role.Anne Rice’s works left an indelible impact on popular culture that remains to this day, reverberating through the worlds of film, television, stage, art, design, fashion and culture. Subsequent generations of artists have paid tribute to her bold reimagining of dark, soulful heroes as the ultimate outsiders. But the source of all of this was the visionary herself, whose raven-haired look and soulful brown eyes became a figure of enchantment for millions, and whose former home in the New Orleans Garden District continues to be a lush pilgrimage site for fans from all over the world.Spanning categories including apparel, beauty, accessories, home décor, fragrance, and collectible goods, the Anne Rice brand offers partners the opportunity to translate one of the most iconic gothic aesthetics in modern culture into elevated consumer products. Positioned at the intersection of literary prestige and dark romantic luxury, the brand speaks to a global audience drawn to mood-driven design, storytelling, and expressive personal style. The Anne Rice aesthetic of ornate, moody, timelessness, lends itself to richly textured product design, from baroque-inspired home interiors to romantic, statement-driven fashion and immersive fragrance storytelling.The 50th anniversary of Interview with the Vampire will be celebrated with a collector’s edition release in October 2026, fueling renewed consumer interest. This next chapter transforms that legacy into a cohesive brand experience. The opportunity lies not just in product, but in evoking a feeling: beauty in darkness, elegance in mystery, and emotion without restraint.“As stewards of Anne Rice’s eternal legacy, Dinner Partners will offer unique products thoughtfully designed for consumers who live between shadow and light,” said Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Highlight LA to offer collaborators a direct line to Anne’s passionate fan base who made her global success possible.”Retail. Wholesale. Licensing. Step into the aesthetic. The Anne Rice brand offers a rare combination of narrative depth, visual identity, and cross-generational appeal—ready to be activated through thoughtful retail and licensing partnerships worldwide.To explore partnerships or schedule a meeting, visit the Anne Rice team at Booth C142 during Licensing Expo 2026. For retail sales, licensing, and business development inquiries, contact bonita@highlightla.com and elizabethnewman@literateinc.com. Dinner Partners is also represented by Literate Management & Production, Inkwell Management, and Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy, & Carlo LLP.

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