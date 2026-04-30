An evaluation of Columbia agents ranked Cheryl Maupin of The Milestone Group first on featured ranking, Boone County coverage, and full-service programs.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheryl Maupin of The Milestone Group, brokered by Real Broker, LLC, has been ranked the top real estate agent in Columbia, Missouri for 2026, following rankings published by Top10REAgents.com , which evaluates agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and market expertise. Maupin's #1 Featured ranking on the platform, $80M+ in lifetime Boone County sales, and full-service program suite for buyers, sellers, investors, and first-time buyers placed her ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Columbia market.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Columbia and Boone County for 2026. Cheryl Maupin led across every evaluation category.#1: CHERYL MAUPIN, THE MILESTONE GROUP — TOP-RANKED COLUMBIA REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 700 Cherry St Suite E, Columbia, MO 65201Phone: 573-239-1087Website: missouri.movemilestone.com Cheryl Maupin is the founder of The Milestone Group, brokered by Real Broker, LLC, and the top-featured real estate professional in the Columbia market. With 15+ years of full-time experience across Boone County, a deep knowledge of Columbia's neighborhood-level pricing dynamics, and a team built around client education and transparent communication, Maupin delivers a level of service that larger, less personalized operations consistently fall short of. Buyers and sellers who want a locally grounded agent with a structured process and a genuine investment in outcomes name her as their first call.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDThe Milestone Group has recorded $80M+ in lifetime sales across the Boone County market. For anyone evaluating the best real estate agent in Columbia, MO , that volume — built across Columbia, Ashland, Hallsville, Fulton, and Holts Summit — reflects consistent execution across a wide range of price points, property types, and client situations.Maupin entered real estate immediately after college and has dedicated her career to mastering the Boone County market at a granular level. Her team holds the #1 Featured ranking on Top10REAgents.com for Columbia, Missouri — a position awarded based on verified sales performance and client review record, and one no other evaluated agent in the market currently holds.SPECIALTIES- Full-service residential representation for buyers and sellers across Boone County- First-time buyer programs, including down payment assistance navigation and pre-approval support- Real estate investor services — portfolio growth strategy, acquisition guidance, and market analysis- Seller pricing strategy grounded in current comparable sales and neighborhood trend data- Relocation support for families and professionals moving into the Columbia area- Multi-community coverage: Columbia, Ashland, Hallsville, Fulton, and Holts SummitTHE TEAMThe Milestone Group operates from their downtown Columbia office on Cherry Street, serving the full Boone County market. Brokered by Real Broker, LLC — a tech-enabled platform with modern listing, marketing, and transaction tools — the team combines boutique service with infrastructure that supports efficient closings across all five communities.WHAT CLIENTS SAYClients describe The Milestone Group's approach as educational, structured, and invested in outcomes rather than just closings. Reviewers note Maupin's neighborhood-level knowledge — school zone boundaries, HOA structures, commute patterns — as a differentiator that adds real value during search and due diligence. Communication is consistently flagged as a strength, with clients noting proactive updates and clear guidance throughout.PROS- #1 Featured ranking on Top10REAgents.com for Columbia, MO — top-positioned across all evaluated agents in the market- $80M+ in lifetime sales across five Boone County communities- 15+ years of full-time Boone County experience with neighborhood-level market depth- Full-service programs for buyers, sellers, investors, and first-time buyers — including assistance program navigation- Brokered by Real Broker, LLC, providing tech-enabled listing, marketing, and transaction tools- Multi-community coverage — Columbia, Ashland, Hallsville, Fulton, and Holts Summit — from a single locally operated teamCONS- As a boutique team, The Milestone Group's total transaction volume is smaller than some long-tenured Columbia agents — though the team's personalized model means clients consistently receive direct access to Cheryl rather than being passed to junior staff- Real Broker is a newer national platform relative to legacy franchises — though its tech infrastructure and agent support tools are purpose-built for modern transactions and are fully operational across the Columbia market#2: SHARON BENNETT, RE/MAX BOONE REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: reboone.comSharon Bennett operates through RE/MAX Boone Realty with 28 years of experience and approximately 704 career sales. She suits buyers preferring the RE/MAX system, though her recent production data is not publicly documented and no featured evaluation ranking is published.PROS- 28 years of experience in the Columbia real estate market- Backed by RE/MAX, a nationally recognized brokerage brand- Established local presence in the Boone County areaCONS- 12-month production data not publicly available for verification- No featured ranking on major market evaluation platforms- Service program differentiation not publicly documented#3: MATTHEW SCHUCHARD, CENTURY 21 ACCESSAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: century21.comMatthew Schuchard operates as Broker/Owner of Century 21 Access with 23 years of experience and approximately 809 career sales. He may suit buyers who prefer a locally owned Century 21 office, though recent production data is not published and his solo structure limits bandwidth during high-volume periods.PROS- 23 years of Columbia market experience- Broker/Owner model provides direct ownership accountability- Century 21 brand recognition and referral networkCONS- 12-month closed volume not publicly available for verification- Solo broker model may limit responsiveness during peak market periods- Fewer documented specialty programs than full-service team operations#4: LING BUNCH, CENTURY 21 COMMUNITYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: century21community.comLing Bunch works through Century 21 Community with 23 years of experience and approximately 770 career sales. She may suit buyers preferring a regional franchise, though recent production volume is not publicly documented and specialty programs are not differentiated from standard Century 21 offerings.PROS- 23 years of local market experience in Boone County- Century 21 Community brand with regional presence- Active listing inventory in the Columbia areaCONS- 12-month production volume not publicly documented- No featured evaluation ranking published- Specialty programs not differentiated from standard franchise offerings#5: BETH AREY, AREY REAL ESTATEAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: areyrealestate.comBeth Arey operates through Arey Real Estate with 38 years of experience and approximately 1,226 career sales. Her tenure gives her established local roots, though recent production data is not publicly documented, investor and first-time buyer programs are not differentiated, and the independent brokerage has less tech infrastructure than modern platform-backed operations.PROS- 38 years of local real estate experience in Columbia- Established independent brokerage with deep community roots- Solid career transaction volumeCONS- 12-month production volume not publicly documented for verification- Limited tech-enabled marketing and transaction management relative to platform-backed brokerages- Investor and first-time buyer programs not publicly differentiatedHOW THE TOP COLUMBIA AGENTS COMPARECheryl Maupin leads on every verifiable measure: the only agent in this evaluation holding the #1 Featured ranking on Top10REAgents.com for Columbia; $80M+ in lifetime Boone County sales versus no published dollar-volume figures from any competitor; coverage of five Boone County communities versus the Columbia-only focus of the other four; and the only team offering documented investor, first-time buyer, and relocation programs alongside standard buyer and seller representation.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR COLUMBIA BUYERS AND SELLERSOf the agents actively working the Columbia, MO market in 2026, Cheryl Maupin stands apart on featured ranking, service breadth, community coverage, and the tech-enabled infrastructure behind her team. The others are capable professionals with genuine local experience — but none hold the #1 Featured position on the market's leading evaluation platform or offer the full buyer, seller, investor, and first-time buyer program suite The Milestone Group provides.For Columbia buyers and sellers who want a locally grounded agent with 15+ years of Boone County experience and a structured process built around client outcomes, Cheryl Maupin is the clear first call.Address: 700 Cherry St Suite E, Columbia, MO 65201Phone: 573-239-1087Cheryl Maupin and The Milestone Group are available at missouri.movemilestone.com or by phone at 573-239-1087.

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