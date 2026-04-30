True Ad Solutions Emerges as a Leading Digital Marketing Agency in Connecticut

Logo of True Ad Solutions, a top-rated digital marketing and SEO agency headquartered in Southbury, Connecticut. Highlighting the components of effective SEO strategy for business growth and online presence. Reach your Connecticut Audience

Southbury-based agency led by Founder Eric Kurtz delivers measurable ROI for med spas, home services, healthcare, and hospitality brands across the state.

Most marketing agencies sell activity. We sell outcomes. Business owners do not care about impressions. They care about how many new patients walked through the door and how many tables they filled.” — Author of the Quote: Eric Kurtz, Founder of True Ad Solutions

SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Ad Solutions (TAS), a full-service Digital Marketing Agency in Connecticut , is rapidly becoming the go-to growth partner for service businesses across the Northeast. Founded by Eric Kurtz, the Southbury-based agency has built its reputation on a single, unwavering principle: marketing that produces measurable results, not vanity metrics.While many agencies chase impressions and clicks, TAS has carved out a distinct lane by focusing on what actually moves the needle for business owners: qualified leads, booked appointments, and real revenue."Most marketing agencies sell activity. We sell outcomes," said Eric Kurtz, Owner and Founder of True Ad Solutions. "Business owners do not care how many times their logo got displayed. They care about how many new patients walked through the door, how many roofs they closed, and how many tables they filled. That is what we deliver, and that is why our clients stay with us."The agency offers a full suite of services including search engine optimization , Google Ads management, social media marketing, custom web design, Google Business Profile optimization, content and blog strategy, email marketing, LinkedIn advertising, and custom software development. TAS works primarily on retainer engagements ranging from nine to twelve months, allowing the team to build, test, and refine campaigns that compound in performance over time.Industries served include med spas, healthcare practices, roofing contractors, home improvement companies, restaurants, and other local service businesses where lead quality and conversion rate make or break the marketing spend.Behind the results is a tight, specialized team. Toni leads marketing strategy. Ben heads SEO. Ken and Jarley drive web development. Eric Garst runs sales operations. The structure allows TAS to operate with the strategic depth of a larger firm while keeping the responsiveness and accountability of a boutique shop.Kurtz, who personally closes the majority of new client engagements, brings an operator's mindset to every conversation. "I have sat across from hundreds of business owners who got burned by an agency that overpromised and underdelivered. My job is to be the agency that finally tells them the truth and proves it with the numbers."As more Connecticut businesses look to compete in increasingly crowded digital landscapes, the demand for a Digital Marketing Agency in Connecticut that prioritizes accountability over activity continues to climb. True Ad Solutions plans to expand its team and service offerings throughout 2026 to meet that demand, with a focus on deepening its bench in paid media, SEO, and AI-driven marketing automation.About True Ad SolutionsTrue Ad Solutions is a full-service Digital Marketing Agency in Connecticut headquartered in Southbury. The agency specializes in conversion-driven SEO, paid advertising, web design, and content strategy for service-based businesses. Founded by Eric Kurtz, TAS operates under a TRUE results philosophy that prioritizes tangible, measurable outcomes for every client engagement.For more information, visit https://trueadsolutions.com or call (203) 405-1384.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.