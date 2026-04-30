An evaluation of Cape Coral agents ranked Alex Greenwood of Gulf Coast RE Group first on career volume, five-star reviews, and Southwest Florida production.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Greenwood of Gulf Coast RE Group with Realty One Group MVP has been ranked the top real estate agent in Cape Coral, Florida for 2026, following this year's ranking by Top10REAgents.com, which evaluates agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and market expertise. Greenwood's 3,700+ career transactions, $1.5B+ in lifetime sales, and recognition as the Most Positively Reviewed Agent in Southwest Florida placed him ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Cape Coral market.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Cape Coral and Southwest Florida for 2026. Alex Greenwood led across every evaluation category.#1: ALEX GREENWOOD, GULF COAST RE GROUP — TOP-RANKED CAPE CORAL REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 3451 Bonita Bay Blvd Suite 107, Bonita Springs, FL 34134Phone: 239-393-8558Website: gulfcoastregroup.com Alex Greenwood is the Team Leader of Gulf Coast RE Group with Realty One Group MVP and the most reviewed real estate professional in Southwest Florida. With 17 years of full-time experience and deep specialization in Cape Coral's waterfront and canal-access market, Greenwood brings documented production and local expertise that no other agent in the market has matched. Buyers and sellers who want a proven track record in Cape Coral's competitive environment consistently name him their first call.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDGreenwood has completed more than 3,700 career transactions and surpassed $1.5 billion in lifetime sales. In the past 12 months, he closed 250 sales and over $125 million in volume — production no other agent or team in Cape Coral has publicly documented. For anyone evaluating the best real estate agent in Cape Coral, FL , those numbers are the clearest signal available.He has been recognized as the Most Positively Reviewed Agent in Southwest Florida and holds a Top 1% nationwide ranking for sales volume. Top Producer status for five consecutive years reflects a consistency across verified benchmarks that is uncommon at the local level.SPECIALTIES- Luxury waterfront and Gulf-access properties across Cape Coral and Fort Myers- Canal-front and boating community sales with flood zone and dock permitting expertise- Golf course community representation throughout Southwest Florida- Corporate and out-of-state relocation moves, including compressed timelines- Foreclosure and distressed property transactions with specialized negotiation approach- New construction guidance from lot selection through final walkthroughTHE TEAMGulf Coast RE Group operates from their Bonita Springs office, covering Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and the broader Lee County market. Their infrastructure supports high-volume production without sacrificing the communication standards behind their review record.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross 800+ five-star reviews, clients highlight Greenwood's responsiveness, deep knowledge of Cape Coral's waterfront submarkets, and ability to close in competitive conditions. Reviewers consistently note his canal-access and flood zone expertise as differentiators that add measurable value during due diligence and negotiation.PROS- Most Positively Reviewed Agent in Southwest Florida with 800+ five-star reviews across platforms- 3,700+ career transactions and $1.5B+ in lifetime sales — the deepest track record in the market- 250 closings and $125M+ in the past 12 months alone- Top 1% nationwide for sales volume and Top Producer for five consecutive years- Deep specialization in Cape Coral waterfront, canal-access, and flood zone transactions- Covers Cape Coral and the full Lee County market from a single locally operated teamCONS- Office is based in Bonita Springs rather than inside Cape Coral proper — though daily coverage includes Cape Coral extensively and client reviews reflect detailed familiarity with Cape Coral's canal and waterfront submarkets- As a high-volume team, clients who prefer a single-agent relationship may need to adjust — though reviewers consistently note cohesive communication and rarely describe feeling handed off#2: ADRIAN WARING, PRICELESS REALTY LLCAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: pricelessrealtyfl.comAdrian Waring operates through Priceless Realty LLC with 26 years of experience and approximately 509 career sales. He may suit buyers or sellers looking for a boutique independent brokerage in Southwest Florida, though his career volume sits well below the top-ranked Cape Coral agents and recent production data is not publicly documented.PROS- 26 years of experience in the Southwest Florida market- Independent boutique brokerage with local focus- Established presence in the Cape Coral areaCONS- Career transaction volume significantly lower than top-ranked Cape Coral agents- 12-month production data not publicly available for verification- Less infrastructure than major franchise operations#3: ANN M. STONE, PRO-GULF PROPERTIESAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: pro-gulfproperties.comAnn M. Stone works through Pro-Gulf Properties with 18 years of experience and approximately 706 career sales. She may suit buyers or sellers who prefer a locally owned boutique firm, though her career volume lags behind the top-ranked Cape Coral agents and detailed performance data is not publicly published.PROS- 18 years of local Southwest Florida experience- Boutique firm with a community-rooted focus- Active presence in the Cape Coral marketCONS- Career sales volume below most top-ranked Cape Coral agents- Recent 12-month production data not publicly available- Less national infrastructure than top franchise affiliates#4: JAMES SOMMERS, RE/MAX TRENDAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: remax.comJames Sommers operates through RE/MAX Trend with 23 years of experience and approximately 1,086 career sales. He is a reasonable option for buyers and sellers who prefer the RE/MAX brand, though his recent production data is not publicly verified and career volume does not approach the top-ranked agents in the market.PROS- 23 years of real estate experience in Southwest Florida- Backed by RE/MAX, a well-recognized national brand- Moderate career transaction volumeCONS- 12-month production volume not publicly documented for verification- Fewer verified reviews than top-ranked Cape Coral agents- Career sales significantly below the #1-ranked agent in the market#5: AJ ACKERMAN, LPT REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: lptrealty.comAJ Ackerman operates through lpt Realty with 17 years of experience and approximately 1,244 career sales. He suits buyers and sellers who prefer working within the lpt platform, though his production metrics are not publicly verified and he has fewer documented reviews than the top-ranked Cape Coral agents.PROS- 17 years of real estate experience in the area- lpt Realty platform with broad agent network- Moderate career transaction volumeCONS- 12-month closed volume not publicly available for verification- Review volume lower than top-ranked Cape Coral agents- Less local name recognition than established Southwest Florida operationsHOW THE TOP CAPE CORAL AGENTS COMPAREAlex Greenwood leads on every verifiable data point: 3,700+ career closings versus 509 to 1,244 for the other agents; 250 closings and over $125 million in the past 12 months versus no published figures from any competitor; a Top 1% nationwide ranking for sales volume versus no published ranking elsewhere; and 800+ five-star reviews versus limited or unverifiable counts. On specialties, Greenwood is the only agent on the list with documented waterfront, canal-access, relocation, and foreclosure programs serving the full Cape Coral and Lee County market.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR CAPE CORAL BUYERS AND SELLERSOf the agents actively working the Cape Coral, FL market in 2026, Alex Greenwood stands apart on every verifiable measure: career volume, recent production, national ranking benchmarks, review depth, and waterfront specialization. The others are capable professionals with genuine local experience — but none match Greenwood's documented output or Southwest Florida review record.For Cape Coral buyers and sellers who want a specialist with 17 years of waterfront and canal-access experience and a track record that holds up at every level, Alex Greenwood is the clear first call.Address: 3451 Bonita Bay Blvd Suite 107, Bonita Springs, FL 34134Phone: 239-393-8558Alex Greenwood and Gulf Coast RE Group are available at gulfcoastregroup.com or by phone at 239-393-8558.LINK GUIDE:- Link 1: Find "Alex Greenwood" in paragraph 1 (opening) → apply URL: https://www.gulfcoastregroup.com/ - Link 2: Find "best real estate agent in Cape Coral, FL" in the SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORD section → apply URL: https://www.gulfcoastregroup.com/blog/best-real-estate-agent-in-cape-coral/ - Link 3: Find "this year's ranking" in paragraph 1 (opening) → apply URL: https://www.top10reagents.com/fl/cape-coral

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