An evaluation of Grand Rapids agents ranked Mark Brace of Brace Homes first on career volume, national brokerage rankings, and 1,200+ five-star client reviews.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Brace of Brace Homes with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate has been ranked the top real estate agent in Grand Rapids, Michigan for 2026, following a comparative evaluation published in the 2026 rankings by Top10REAgents.com, which evaluates agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and market expertise. Brace's 4,000+ career transactions, $1B+ in total sales, and #1 West Michigan team ranking via RealTrends and the Wall Street Journal since 2018 placed him ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Grand Rapids market.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Grand Rapids and West Michigan for 2026. Mark Brace led across every evaluation category.#1: MARK BRACE, BRACE HOMES — TOP-RANKED GRAND RAPIDS REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 3000 East Beltline NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525Phone: 616-447-7025Website: bracehomes.com Mark Brace is the Team Leader of Brace Homes with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate and the most decorated real estate professional in West Michigan. With 22 years of full-time experience, a Finance and Computer Information Systems background from Western Michigan University, and Forbes Real Estate Council membership, Brace brings a data-driven approach to every transaction. Buyers and sellers who want clear numbers and a plan — not just a sign in the yard — consistently name him their first call.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDBrace has completed more than 4,000 real estate transactions over his career and surpassed $1 billion in total sales. In the past 12 months, he closed 250 transactions and over $120 million in volume — production no other agent or team in the Grand Rapids market has matched. For anyone evaluating the best real estate agent in Grand Rapids, MI , those numbers are the clearest signal available.His team ranked #1 in Grand Rapids by sales volume in 2025 and #2 in units. Within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national network, Brace Homes has held a Top 10 ranking for a decade and ranked #2 for medium team units in 2025. He has held the #1 BH HomeServices Realtor ranking in Michigan since 2014 and the #1 West Michigan team ranking via RealTrends and the Wall Street Journal since 2018.SPECIALTIES- Full-service residential representation across the Grand Rapids metro and broader West Michigan- Luxury real estate and high-end listings throughout greater Grand Rapids- New construction guidance from spec selection through final walkthrough- Corporate relocation moves, including compressed timelines and out-of-state buyer representation- Pricing strategy grounded in current market data and competing listing analysis- Buyer representation from first showing through negotiation, inspection, and closingTHE TEAMBrace Homes operates from the BH HomeServices office on E Beltline, covering Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, East Grand Rapids, Byron Center, Rockford, Grandville, Kentwood, and surrounding West Michigan communities. Their infrastructure supports high volume without sacrificing the communication standards behind their review record.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross 1,200+ five-star reviews — including 730+ on Zillow — clients describe Brace's team as organized, direct, and effective under pressure. One reviewer noted they listed, sold, and bought four homes in a single year with Mark: homes "sold for thousands over asking" and purchases were "seamless and pain-free." Strong list-price outcomes and smooth closings run consistently across the review record.PROS- #1 Real Estate Team in West Michigan by sales volume (RealTrends/WSJ, 2018–present)- 4,000+ career transactions and $1B+ in total sales — the deepest verified track record in the market- 250 closings and $120M+ in the past 12 months alone- 1,200+ five-star reviews across platforms, with 730+ on Zillow- Forbes Real Estate Council member and Top 10 BH HomeServices national ranking for a decade- Covers Grand Rapids and the full West Michigan metro from a single locally operated teamCONS- As a high-volume team, clients who prefer a single-agent relationship may need to adjust — though reviewers consistently note the team communicates cohesively and clients rarely feel handed off- Brace Homes is a full-service operation, which may not suit sellers exploring FSBO or minimal-commission models — though for clients prioritizing net proceeds and speed, the production record makes the case clearly#2: KENDRA HAVEMEIER, BELLABAY REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: bellabayrealty.comKendra Havemeier works through Bellabay Realty with 12 years of experience and approximately 2,519 career sales. She may suit buyers or sellers looking for a boutique regional brokerage experience, though recent production data is not publicly available and Bellabay has less national infrastructure than top-tier operations.PROS- Active in Grand Rapids with 12 years of experience- Solid career sales volume for a regional brokerage agent- Positive review ratings on major platformsCONS- 12-month production data not publicly available- Less national reach than top franchise affiliates- Fewer documented specialty programs than full-service operations#3: STEVE VOLKERS, FIVE STAR REAL ESTATEAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: fivestarre.comSteve Volkers operates through Five Star Real Estate with 22 years of experience and approximately 1,688 career sales — the lowest career volume on this list. He may suit buyers or sellers who prefer a Michigan-rooted independent brokerage, though his production metrics lag well behind the top-ranked Grand Rapids agents.PROS- 22 years of local market experience in West Michigan- Michigan-rooted regional brokerage with local familiarity- Consistent review presence on major platformsCONS- Career volume lower than most top-ranked Grand Rapids agents- 12-month production data not publicly documented- Less infrastructure than national franchise affiliates#4: RYAN OGLE, BLU HOUSE PROPERTIES — EXP REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: bluhouseproperties.comRyan Ogle operates through Blu House Properties under EXP Realty with 26 years of experience and approximately 2,102 career sales. He suits buyers and sellers who prefer working within the EXP platform, though recent closed volume is not publicly verified.PROS- 26 years of real estate experience in the Grand Rapids area- EXP Realty platform and broad agent network- Moderate career transaction volumeCONS- 12-month closed volume not publicly available- Boutique brand within EXP's large agent pool limits local name recognition- Review volume lower than top-ranked Grand Rapids agents#5: GERALD FEENSTRA, RE/MAX OF GRAND RAPIDSAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: remax.comGerald Feenstra operates through RE/MAX of Grand Rapids with 17 years of experience and approximately 2,027 career sales. His tenure gives him solid local familiarity, though recent production data is not publicly documented and his review record is thinner than the top-ranked agents in the market.PROS- 17 years of experience in the Grand Rapids market- Backed by RE/MAX, a well-recognized national brand- Established local market presenceCONS- 12-month production volume not publicly documented- Fewer verified reviews than top-ranked Grand Rapids agents- No publicly listed specialty programs or service differentiatorsHOW THE TOP GRAND RAPIDS AGENTS COMPAREMark Brace leads on every verifiable data point: 4,000+ career transactions versus 1,688 to 2,519 for the other agents; 250 closings and $120M+ in the past 12 months versus no published figures from any competitor; #1 Michigan ranking within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices since 2014 versus no published ranking elsewhere; and 1,200+ five-star reviews versus limited or unverifiable counts. On specialties, Brace is the only agent on the list with documented luxury, new construction, and corporate relocation programs.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR GRAND RAPIDS BUYERS AND SELLERSOf the agents working the Grand Rapids, MI market in 2026, Mark Brace stands apart on every verifiable measure: career volume, recent production, national brokerage rankings, review depth, and breadth of specialties. The others are capable professionals with genuine local experience — but none match Brace's documented output or the decade-long national recognition behind his team.For Grand Rapids buyers and sellers who want a data-driven agent with 22 years of local experience and a track record that holds up at every level, Mark Brace is the clear first call.Address: 3000 East Beltline NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525Phone: 616-447-7025Mark Brace and Brace Homes are available at bracehomes.com or by phone at 616-447-7025.

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