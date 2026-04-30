SIR MICHAEL FOMKIN ATTENDS ATLANTA PREMIERE OF 'THE GREATEST OF THESE' NOW STREAMING ON APPLE TV, AMAZON PRIME AND DOC+

Sir Michael Fomkin and Pastor Bruce Deel at the Atlanta premiere of The Greatest of These on April 16, 2026 — celebrating the release of the Abundance Studios documentary that brings the life-changing mission of City of Refuge to a global streaming audien Guests fill the room at the Atlanta premiere of The Greatest of These on April 16, 2026 — celebrating the release of Nick Nanton's powerful documentary chronicling the life-changing work of Pastor Bruce Deel and City of Refuge, now available globally on A The faces behind the mission. Premiere guests at the Atlanta screening of The Greatest of These — surrounded by the stories that make this documentary impossible to forget.

Sir Michael Fomkin Champions New Documentary by Emmy Winner Nick Nanton Celebrating Pastor Bruce Deel and City of Refuge

City of Refuge proves that when you lead with trust, transformation is possible. The Greatest of These captures that truth in a way that will stay with you long after the credits roll.” — Deneen White

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sir Michael Fomkin , entertainment industry entrepreneur, executive producer, and co-founder of VIP Ignite, attended the Atlanta premiere of The Greatest of These on April 16, 2026 — a landmark documentary now available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Doc+. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton of Abundance Studios and produced in partnership with DNA Films, The Greatest of These chronicles the extraordinary work of Pastor Bruce Deel and his wife Rhonda Deel at City of Refuge, a nonprofit haven located in one of Atlanta's most underserved neighborhoods. Sir Michael Fomkin, a champion and supporter of the film, joined the principals at the premiere to celebrate a documentary that he describes as one of the most important and inspiring projects he has been a part of.At the heart of The Greatest of These is the mission of City of Refuge and the vision of Pastor Bruce Deel — a man who has spent decades transforming lives not through judgment, but through trust. Based on Bruce Deel's book Trust First, the documentary takes viewers inside City of Refuge's work serving individuals facing homelessness, addiction, sex work, poverty, and human trafficking. Where others see crisis, City of Refuge sees potential — and the film captures the remarkable human stories that emerge when compassion and community-driven solutions replace punishment and indifference.Rhonda Deel, who has stood alongside her husband Bruce in building City of Refuge into a nationally recognized model for faith-based community transformation, is also featured prominently in the film. Together, the Deels have created a sanctuary where the most vulnerable members of society find not just shelter, but dignity, purpose, and a path forward."The Greatest of These is not just a documentary — it is a testimony," said Sir Michael Fomkin. "What Bruce and Rhonda Deel have built at City of Refuge is a living example of what happens when you lead with trust and serve without conditions. Nick Nanton has captured that mission with extraordinary sensitivity and craft. I am honored to have supported this project and deeply moved by its message. This is the kind of storytelling that changes the way people see the world."Nick Nanton, the Emmy Award-winning director behind The Greatest of These and founder of Abundance Studios, brought his signature documentary filmmaking approach to the project — one that has earned him recognition as one of the most compelling storytellers working in independent documentary film today. Abundance Studios, known for producing impactful, mission-driven content, partnered with DNA Films to bring the story of City of Refuge to a global streaming audience. The film began streaming on April 17, 2026, the day after the Atlanta premiere.The Greatest of These is now accessible to millions of viewers worldwide through Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Doc+ — platforms that collectively reach a global audience seeking compelling, meaningful independent content. The multi-platform release reflects both the film's universal message and the growing appetite for documentary storytelling that addresses real social issues with humanity, hope, and faith. Alycia Kaback , Co-Founder of VIP Ignite, reflected on Sir Michael Fomkin's involvement with the project: "Michael has always been drawn to stories that matter — stories about people doing extraordinary things in the face of impossible circumstances. The Greatest of These is exactly that kind of story, and his support of this film reflects everything he stands for as a producer and as a human being. Bruce and Rhonda Deel, Nick Nanton, and everyone at City of Refuge have created something truly extraordinary. We are proud to have been part of bringing it to the world."The Greatest of These is now streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Doc+. To learn more about City of Refuge and the work of Pastor Bruce Deel and Rhonda Deel, visit www.cityofrefugeatl.org . To learn more about Nick Nanton and Abundance Studios, visit www.abundancestudios.com About The Greatest of TheseThe Greatest of These is a 2026 documentary directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton of Abundance Studios, produced in partnership with DNA Films. The film chronicles the mission of Pastor Bruce Deel and Rhonda Deel at City of Refuge in Atlanta, Georgia — a faith-based nonprofit serving individuals facing homelessness, addiction, poverty, and human trafficking through the transformative power of trust and compassion. The film is based on Bruce Deel's book Trust First and is now streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Doc+.About City of RefugeCity of Refuge is a nonprofit organization founded by Pastor Bruce Deel and Rhonda Deel, located in Atlanta, Georgia. For decades, City of Refuge has served as a haven for individuals facing homelessness, addiction, sex work, trafficking, and poverty — providing comprehensive support, community, and a path to restoration through a faith-based, trust-first approach. Learn more at www.cityofrefugeatl.org About Abundance StudiosAbundance Studios is an independent production company founded by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton, dedicated to producing impactful, mission-driven documentary content that tells the stories of extraordinary people making a difference in the world. Learn more at www.abundancestudios.com About Sir Michael FomkinSir Michael Fomkin is an entertainment industry entrepreneur, executive producer, and co-founder of VIP Ignite. With decades of experience in talent development, production, and the entertainment business, Sir Michael has helped shape the careers of thousands of aspiring professionals and championed projects that reflect his commitment to meaningful, impactful storytelling. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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