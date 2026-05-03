Jharkhand Entrepreneur Launches India's First AI Startup Institute at Age 20

Aman Ranjan founded LACSA TECH in Koderma, combining AI and cybersecurity education with a startup founder mindset

Education gives the base. Skills and Mindset build the future.” — Education gives the base. Skills and Mindset build the future.

KODERMA, JHARKHAND, INDIA, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KODERMA, Jharkhand — When Aman Ranjan was 19, most of his peers were preparing for government job exams. He was building an institute.Today, at 20, Ranjan is the founder of LACSA TECH Private Limited, based in Jhumri Telaiya, Koderma — a small town in Jharkhand that is quietly becoming home to something unusual: a technology institute that trains students not just to get jobs, but to start companies.LACSA TECH, which Ranjan describes as India's first AI Startup Institute , was incorporated in May 2025 under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It operates entirely online, with students enrolling from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states. The institute's reach continues to grow as demand for practical technology education rises across smaller cities and towns in India.The institute runs two programs. The AI Career Program focuses on artificial intelligence and automation tools, preparing students for a job market that is increasingly shaped by AI-driven workflows. The Ethical Hacking Program covers cybersecurity and penetration testing — a field where India faces a significant shortage of trained professionals. As businesses and government institutions accelerate their digital transformation, the need for skilled cybersecurity experts has never been greater.What sets LACSA TECH apart, according to its founder, is not the curriculum itself but the philosophy behind it. Most edtech platforms, Ranjan argues, stop at teaching skills. His institute tries to go further training students to identify problems, build solutions, and think like entrepreneurs. The goal is not just employability, but the ability to create something of independent value.This philosophy is reflected in how the programs are structured. Students are encouraged to approach technology not as end users or even as skilled practitioners, but as builders and problem-solvers. In a country where technology entrepreneurship has historically been concentrated in a handful of metro cities, LACSA TECH is making a deliberate effort to extend that opportunity to students who may not have access to the same networks or resources.The institute has operated without external funding since its founding. Ranjan built it with a small team, driven by a belief that quality technology education should not be limited to students in major cities. That belief, more than any single program or feature, is what defines the institute's identity and its long-term direction.LACSA TECH Private Limited is registered under CIN U85499JH2025PTC024841.For more information, visit https://lacsa.tech

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