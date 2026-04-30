Dr. Anton Anthony Earns Georgia Association of Educators Recognition & Endorsement in the 2026 State Superintendent Race

GAE Endorsement of Dr. Anthony Georgia Association of Educators Endorsement of Dr. Anthony Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) Endorsement of Dr. Anthony

Current Hancock County Superintendent highlighted for real-world leadership and commitment to supporting Georgia’s public schools

With firsthand experience in rural, urban, and suburban school districts, I’ve seen what works and where we must do better.” — Dr. Anton Anthony

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anton Anthony, current Superintendent of Hancock County Schools and candidate for Georgia State School Superintendent, has been recognized by the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) in its latest legislative alert highlighting candidates who support public education.

In its May 19, 2026 primary guide, GAE identified Dr. Anthony as a “Friend of Education,” citing his background as a teacher, principal, and superintendent, and his focus on supporting local districts and improving student success through real-world leadership.

“This recognition reflects the work we are doing every day to support students, teachers, and school systems,” said Dr. Anthony. “As someone who has served at every level of education, I understand the challenges our schools face and the support they need to succeed.”

Dr. Anthony’s campaign centers on addressing inequities across Georgia’s education system, particularly for students impacted by poverty, while strengthening support for teachers through professional development, resources, and leadership.

“With firsthand experience in rural, urban, and suburban school districts, I’ve seen what works and where we must do better,” Anthony added. “We must move beyond theory and ensure our policies are grounded in the real needs of our classrooms.”

The Georgia Association of Educators encouraged its members to support candidates who demonstrate a commitment to public education and the success of educators and students across the state.

About Dr. Anton Anthony

Dr. Anton Anthony is a lifelong educator currently serving as Superintendent of Hancock County Schools. His career includes roles as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and district leader across multiple Georgia school systems, including Burke, Muscogee, McDuffie, Sumter, Richmond, and DeKalb counties. He is a candidate for Georgia State School Superintendent, focused on expanding opportunities for students and strengthening support for educators statewide. To learn more, support, or get involved, visit www.voteantonanthonysr.com.

Dr. Anton Anthony For Georgia State Superintendent

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