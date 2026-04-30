NEW YORK LEGENDS UNITE FOR CHARITY EVENT BENEFITING THE ROY WHITE FOUNDATION

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the 1996 NY Yankees, the 40th Anniversary of the 1986 NY Mets and the 40th Anniversary of the 1986 NY Giants

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night, New York sports history came alive as legends from three of the city’s most iconic championship teams gathered together for a special charity event benefiting the Roy White Foundation. The evening was a triple celebration — honoring the 30th anniversary of the 1996 New York Yankees World Series Championship, the 40th anniversary of the 1986 New York Mets World Series Championship, and the 40th anniversary of the 1986 New York Giants Super Bowl Championship — while bringing these celebrated athletes together for a night of camaraderie, celebration, and giving back.The event, held at the Cosmo Club, drew an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, donors, and fans who came together to honor the legacy of Yankees legend Roy White and support the important work of his foundation. The evening was a testament to the enduring spirit of New York sports and the deep bonds that exist between its legendary athletes and the communities they represent.“I am truly humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support,” said Roy White, former New York Yankees outfielder and foundation namesake. “Seeing these incredible athletes come together for this cause means everything to me. New York has always had the greatest people in the world, and last night proved it once again.”The event was packed with memorable experiences for attendees. Highlights of the evening included:• Anniversary Celebration — A special tribute honoring the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Yankees World Series Championship, the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Mets World Series Championship, and the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Giants Super Bowl Championship, recognizing the incredible legacies of three of New York’s most beloved championship teams.• Meet & Greet Photos — Every guest had the exclusive opportunity to get personal photos with the attending athletes, creating lasting memories with some of New York’s greatest sports legends.• Q&A Session — Five former New York players took part in a lively and engaging Q&A session, sharing stories and memories from their championship years and giving fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic moments in New York sports history.• Silent & Live Auction — A thrilling silent and live auction, hosted by Ken Thimmel and Pay It Forward Auctions, featured exclusive signed memorabilia, one-of-a-kind sports art, and unique experiences. A portion of the evening’s auction proceeds benefited the Roy White Foundation, with the remainder supporting the athletes and other contributors who made the event possible.The evening was a powerful reminder of what makes New York sports so special — the championships, the legends, and the unwavering community spirit that has always defined this great city.Organizers extended special thanks to the participating athletes who donated their time, the generous donors who made the evening possible, the Cosmo Club for providing a wonderful venue, and every guest who attended and contributed to making the night truly unforgettable.The Roy White Foundation continues its mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. For more information on how to support the foundation or get involved, please visit www.roywhitefoundation.org or contact Foundation Board Member Ken Thimmel at Kthimmel@gmail.com or 862-238-7268.#RoyWhiteFoundation #NewYorkLegends #kenthimmel, #1986Mets #1986Giants #1996Yankees #30thAnniversary #40thAnniversary #WorldSeriesChampions #SuperBowlChampions

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