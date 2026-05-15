Color Memory Game Launches Free Daily Browser Challenge Measuring Human Color Recall with Print-Industry Scoring

Color Memory Game launches at colormemorygame.com, a quick, science-inspired challenge that most players fail on their first try.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Color Memory Game, a free browser-based perception game, has expanded its daily challenge format with a global leaderboard that tests how accurately players can recreate a colour from short-term visual memory. The game uses the CIEDE2000 colour-difference formula, the same perceptual standard used in commercial print and display calibration, to score every attempt.

The format is built around a single mechanic. A solid colour appears on screen for four seconds and then disappears. Three sliders for hue, saturation, and brightness take its place. The player rebuilds the colour from memory, and the game returns a score from 0 to 100 based on perceptual distance from the target. Five rounds make a complete session. A daily mode serves the same five colours to every player worldwide, resets at midnight UTC, and ranks results on a global board.

The game is positioned as a daily-puzzle product in the same category as Wordle, GeoGuessr, and similar one-session-a-day browser games. It is free to play, requires no signup, and runs on desktop and mobile browsers at colormemorygame.com.

"Most players assume their colour memory is reliable until they see their first score," said a spokesperson for Color Memory Game. "The flash feels long. The colour feels obvious. The moment the sliders appear, they discover they cannot pin down whether the colour was teal or seafoam, or how saturated it really was. Our scoring lets them watch that gap close with practice."

Scoring rooted in perceptual colour science

The game scores guesses using CIEDE2000, a colour-difference metric published by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) and widely adopted for industrial colour quality control. Unlike a raw RGB distance, CIEDE2000 weights hue errors more heavily than saturation or brightness errors, mirroring how the human visual system actually perceives differences between two colours. A short explainer on the maths behind the formula is available in the published article on why the game scores with CIEDE2000.

The choice of scoring is significant for the game's audience. Designers, photographers, print technicians, and colour-calibration professionals already use CIEDE2000 in production workflows. The game makes the same standard available as a daily training drill.

Cognitive science underlying the format

The Color Memory Game also functions as an informal demonstration of a well-studied limit of human visual working memory. Cognitive research has long established that the short-term store responsible for holding a recently seen colour can retain only three or four discrete items at a time, and that even a single colour begins to drift toward a canonical version of itself within seconds of looking away. Hue tends to survive the transfer from perception to memory more reliably than saturation or brightness, which is why most players find that getting the hue right separates a strong round from a weak one.

A long-form piece on the science of colour memory, published on the game's site, sets out the underlying mechanisms: opponent colour channels in the visual system, the limited capacity of visual working memory, canonical-colour drift, and the role of verbal labels in extending recall.

"Hue is where most of the points live," the spokesperson added. "That is not a quirk of our scoring. It reflects how human colour vision is built. Players who learn to lock in the hue first and then dial saturation and brightness tend to add ten points to their average within a week."

Game modes

In addition to the core daily challenge, the game offers solo play in easy and hard difficulty, head-to-head matchmaking through an Arena mode, multiplayer rooms accessible by four-character invite code, themed challenges against celebrity-style bot opponents, and a set of variant modes including Speed, Stack, Blind, Gradient, Whispers, and Imposter. All modes share the CIEDE2000 scoring system.

About Color Memory Game

Color Memory Game is a free browser-based perception game accessible at colormemorygame.com. The game requires no account, runs on desktop and mobile, and includes a global daily challenge, solo modes, multiplayer rooms, and themed variant modes. All scoring is based on the CIEDE2000 perceptual colour-difference formula.

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