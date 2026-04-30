America's Biggest Summer Mobile Tour Returns for Its 18th Year — This Time, It's Historic

The Big Bite Tour Partners with America 250 and Iconic Brands to Reach 5 Million Consumers Across 14 Major Markets

We are thrilled to be back on the road for our 18th year," said Freedman. "This year, being part of America's 250th anniversary celebration makes it unlike anything we've done before.” — Jay Freedman

BOCA RATON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCA RATON, FL — May 2025 — NFuse 360 Marketing today announced the kickoff of The Big Bite Tour 's landmark 18th season, launching May 9th in Atlanta, GA. The largest and longest-running traveling consumer experience at the nation's premier food and music festivals, the tour will visit 14 cities from May through August, reaching over 5 million consumers live and 50 million impressions across digital and social media.This year carries special significance. The Big Bite Tour has been named an official partner of America 250 — The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission charged with celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary — making it one of the country's premier experiential platforms for patriotic celebration. Americana and patriotic themes will be woven throughout every event, every activation, and every piece of content the tour produces.A Star-Studded Brand Lineup, the 2026 roster features some of the most recognized names in food and beverage. Partners include KraftHeinz (Mac & Cheese), Dunkin' (new iced coffee flavors), Président Cheese, Kellanova (Club & Townhouse Crackers), Russell Stover Chocolates, Just Born brand Mike & Ike's, Tums, Samuel Adams beer, and Pernod Ricard's Malibu Dole and Rum for 21+ consumers."We are thrilled to be back on the road for our 18th year," said Freedman. "We created this tour to provide consumers a fun, memorable experience at their favorite festivals — and this year, being part of America's 250th anniversary celebration makes it unlike anything we've done before."The 2026 Tour Schedule:Date Event CityMay 9-10 Chastain Festival Atlanta, GAMay 16–17 Artsplosure Raleigh, NCMay 23–24 Miami Air & Sea Festival Miami, FLJune 5–7 Taste of Charlotte Charlotte, NCJune 13–14 Columbus Arts Festival Columbus, OHJune 19–21 Taste of Randolph Chicago, ILJune 27–28 Manayunk Festival Philadelphia, PAJuly 3-4 NYC Tall Ships New York City, NYJuly 10–12 Art in the Park Plymouth/Detroit, MIJuly 19 Taste of Tremont Cleveland, OHJuly 25–26 Taste of Lincoln Ave Chicago, ILJuly 31–Aug 3 Musikfest Bethlehem, PAAug 8–9 Milford Memories Detroit, MIAug 13–16 The Feast Boston, MABuilt on 18 Years of Proven Results The Big Bite Tour was created by NFuse 360 off the success of its 26-year-old Tailgate Tour college program — applying the same formula of high-energy, brand-forward consumer engagement to the nation's top food and music festivals."We've got something for everyone this year and we look forward to bringing all the fun to America's best festivals," said Jay Freedman, Managing Partner of NFuse 360 Marketing.The tour will be amplified by a network of local radio, digital, and print media partners in each market. Complete details are available at www.bigbitetour.com About NFuse 360 Marketing NFuse 360 Marketing is a strategic experiential marketing and promotions company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, with offices in Nashville and Los Angeles. For over two decades, NFuse has directed custom marketing programs for leading brands at the nation's premier music, sports, and lifestyle events. www.itsbetterlive.co

The Big Bite Tour

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