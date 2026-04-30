Common Ground Alliance Charts the Future of Damage Prevention at Record-Breaking 2026 Conference & Expo

More than 1,400 attendees viewed the latest technologies for safely locating, mapping, and excavating buried utilities in the 100,000 square foot Expo Hall at the CGA Conference & Expo at The Broadmoor on April 28, 2026. Photo by Jack Goras courtesy of CGA. A man demonstrates the VR-X-SIM, a virtual reality excavation training simulator, at the Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo at The Broadmoor on April 28, 2026. Photo by Jack Goras courtesy of CGA. An excavator demonstrates digging a hole near utility lines using hydroexcavation, a high-pressure water-based technique to prevent damage to buried utilities, at The Broadmoor on April 29, 2026. Photo by Jack Goras courtesy of CGA.

Largest gathering of its kind returns to Colorado Springs to highlight challenges & solutions in reducing the nearly 200,000 annual damages to buried utilities

The CGA Conference & Expo represents exactly the kind of cross-sector collaboration that is needed to drive meaningful progress...” — Ben Kochman, Deputy Administrator, U.S. PHMSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Common Ground Alliance (CGA) , the national nonprofit association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them, and their communities, today concluded its 2026 CGA Conference & Expo at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. With more than 1,400 damage prevention leaders in attendance, the conference remains the largest, most impactful gathering of its kind in America.Nearly 200,000 times each year, buried natural gas, power, water, internet, and other utility lines are damaged by digging across the country, costing the U.S. more than $30 billion annually. More than 30 million miles of buried utility infrastructure run beneath American communities, and every strike risks disruptions like 911 outages, road collapses, water main breaks and explosions, as well as injuries and fatalities.With the theme of "Charting the Future of Damage Prevention," the 2026 CGA Conference & Expo convened all 15 stakeholder groups involved in excavation around buried utilities, including utility companies, oil and gas pipeline operators, construction firms, equipment manufacturers, state 811 call centers and underground locating technology companies, with the shared goal of preventing damage to the critical underground infrastructure on which all Americans rely.April is also National Safe Digging Month across the country – serving as a reminder to not only professionals but also the general public to contact 811 before every dig."The CGA Conference & Expo is the only place where every industry involved in preventing utility damage – excavators, utility companies, utility locators, 811 center leaders, regulators and technology providers – come together to discuss risks to our critical infrastructure and practices to protect it," said Sarah K. Magruder Lyle, President and CEO of the Common Ground Alliance and Executive Director of the Damage Prevention Action Center. “Nearly 200,000 times a year, buried utility lines are damaged by digging across America, and the consequences range from costly service disruptions to lost lives. CGA was established to bring all stakeholders together, because no single industry can solve this alone – it requires everyone at the table, and that is exactly what we’ve had here in Colorado Springs. As we chart the future of damage prevention together, we leave Colorado more committed than ever to strengthening the practices, partnerships and technologies that protect communities and the buried utilities on which all Americans rely.”The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency which has investigated some of the nation's most significant incidents including explosions from utility strikes, was among the federal voices represented at this year's conference. Former State Senator Dennis Hisey, District Director for U.S. Representative Jeff Crank (CO-5), also delivered remarks to CGA board members and executives, as did Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Ben Kochman.Keynote Speakers: This year's Conference & Expo featured two headline keynote speakers.Patrick T. Warren, Director of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)'s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Investigations, delivered critical insights on how federal oversight intersects with industry damage prevention efforts. Garrison Wynn, a chemical plant explosion survivor, bestselling author and Fortune 500 leader, brought his unique blend of real-world safety experience and humor to the main stage, demonstrating how organizations can build lasting cultures of safety.“Protecting America’s critical buried infrastructure from damage is paramount to ensuring the safety and security of communities across the nation – a message I was pleased to deliver at this year’s CGA Conference & Expo,” said Director Patrick Warren. “We’re committed to working with stakeholders like the Common Ground Alliance to ensure the implementation of critical NTSB recommendations into damage prevention best practices, helping to not only reduce incidents and mitigate risk, but prevent tragedies.”“Damage prevention is central to PHMSA's mission of protecting our nation's pipeline infrastructure and the communities it serves,” said Ben Kochman, Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. “The CGA Conference & Expo represents exactly the kind of cross-sector collaboration that is needed to drive meaningful progress, and we are committed to working with CGA and its members to strengthen damage prevention practices and reduce incidents nationwide.”Education: The Conference & Expo hosted more than 35 interactive educational sessions on topics including AI in damage prevention, pipeline safety and regulatory enforcement, excavator training, locate technology, workforce culture, and the evolving role of federal and state policy in protecting buried infrastructure. Additionally, attendees participated in hands-on learning experiences, including locating training, a live CGA Excavator Training Showcase, a Soft Dig Central demonstration, and a Mapping in Motion mobile classroom.Expo Hall: Nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibit space showcased the latest technology for safely digging, locating, and installing fiber/broadband, water, gas, power and other underground utility lines. Examples include GPS-enabled ground-penetrating radar devices, vacuum excavation equipment that allows digging using compressed air or high-pressure water, and cloud-enabled handheld subsurface mapping equipment.Industry Awards: CGA recognized top leaders in the industry through its prestigious annual awards. Badger Infrastructure Solutions accepted the President's Award of Corporate Excellence. Terry Fordham of UtiliQuest was inducted into the CGA Hall of Fame. This year's Groundbreaker Award honored Kurt Young of NUCA.The 2027 CGA Conference & Expo will take place April 12-15, 2027, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.About Common Ground Alliance: CGA is a member-driven association of nearly 4,000 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information to reduce damages to underground facilities in North America through shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

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