Zima Automotive Unveils New Website to Better Serve Springfield Drivers

Zima Automotive launches a new website to help Springfield, OH drivers find service details, convenience features, and easy scheduling options online with ease.

Our new website makes it easier for local drivers to learn about our services, explore convenience options, and schedule with confidence.” — Max Zima, Owner of Zima Automotive

SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zima Automotive has launched a new website designed to give drivers in Springfield, Ohio and nearby communities a clearer, more accessible way to learn about the shop’s services, customer amenities, and scheduling options. The launch reflects the company’s stated focus on improving its website and digital presence as part of its broader growth strategy.

The new website gives Zima Automotive a stronger online platform for presenting its full-service auto repair services in Springfield, including diagnostics, oil changes, brakes, A/C service, electrical repair, battery replacement, suspension, steering, tires, alignment, transmission service, fleet maintenance, and pre-purchase inspections. It also gives customers a more direct path to online scheduling and service information before they contact the shop.

Based in Springfield, Ohio, Zima Automotive serves drivers across its primary target areas of Springfield, Urbana, and Mechanicsburg. The business positions itself as a full-service shop with strong diagnostics and European vehicle expertise while also servicing domestic and Asian makes. That combination gives the new website an important role in helping customers understand the range of vehicles and repair needs the shop handles.

The new site also supports the convenience-focused experience Zima Automotive wants to communicate more clearly. The shop offers amenities such as early drop-off, after-hours pickup, same-day service, loaners, shuttle service, financing, pickup and delivery, free inspections, and online scheduling. The business also highlights a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty and a customer-focused approach built around transparency and service.

A Message From the Owner

“We wanted a website that better reflects how we serve drivers every day, from clear service information to the convenience options that help make car care easier for busy families,” said Max Zima, Owner of Zima Automotive.

About Zima Automotive

Zima Automotive is a full-service auto repair shop located at 4800 Urbana Rd in Springfield, Ohio. Operating since 2014, the shop provides diagnostics and repair for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. Its services include oil changes, brakes, diagnostics, A/C, electrical work, suspension, steering, tires, alignment, transmission service, fleet maintenance, and pre-purchase inspections. Zima Automotive also emphasizes convenience-driven customer care through amenities such as loaners, shuttle service, financing, and online scheduling.

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