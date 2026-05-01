Sodoma Law Promotes Caitlin Hickman to Senior Attorney

Family Law Advocate Recognized for Six Years of Exceptional Service at Sodoma Law

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodoma Law is pleased to announce the promotion of Caitlin Hickman to Senior Attorney, effective May 1st. The promotion recognizes Hickman's outstanding contributions to the firm's litigation practice, her growing leadership role, and her dedication to clients navigating complex family law litigation matters.Hickman joined Sodoma Law in August 2020 after passing the North Carolina bar exam and earning her undergraduate degree at Wake Forest University and her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law. For six years at the firm’s headquarters in Charlotte, Hickman has focused her career on complex equitable distribution matters and contentious custody cases.Hickman has expanded her responsibilities to include team management, overseeing workflow, and professional development for a growing and robust team. She continues to handle a wide range of hearings and manage client relationships alongside Principal Amy Simpson, who has served as her primary mentor throughout her career at Sodoma Law.Hickman has built a reputation for fierce, client-focused litigation, especially for cases that require a hard fight. As a mother of two young children, she brings particular passion to custody matters, helping families find meaningful resolution when it matters most."I am honored to step into the role of Senior Attorney at Sodoma Law. After six years of learning from and working alongside exceptional colleagues, I remain dedicated to fiercely protecting our clients by litigating with strategy and relentless determination to secure the best outcomes for families when it matters most,” says Hickman.Outside the office, Hickman is an active participant in the Airedale Club of Charlotte and serves on the Alumni Board for Wake Forest University School of Law Rose Council.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them—eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. If you’re interested in connecting with Caitlin Hickman, please contact her at chickman@sodomalaw.com and for more information about Sodoma Law, visit https://sodomalaw.com/ About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, complex family law matters, trusts, estates, mediation, arbitration, and parenting coordination, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

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