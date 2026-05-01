New Memoir Recounts Mercury Poisoning, Medical Failure & Recovery Through Detoxification, Indigenous & Ancestral Healing

Awakening in an Age of Metals by Michelle O’Connell Katz challenges conventional narratives around medicine and chronic illness while exploring the deeper truth of healing. Author Michelle O'Connell Katz

Awakening in an Age of Metals: Michelle O'Connell Katz speaks into a cultural moment marked by hard questions about medicine, chronic illness, and real healing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Katz spent years working as a film and television producer, contributing to projects including the Emmy-nominated series Project Runway, the Sundance award-winning documentary Waiting for Superman, and the Netflix investigative series Trial 4. However, after suffering mercury-poisoning that caused severe neurological impairment, Michelle O'Connell Katz found herself without answers, without a diagnosis, and without a path forward from conventional medicine. Her debut memoir, Awakening in an Age of Metals: From Devastating Illness to Spiritual Rebirth, documents what happened next — and raises questions that medicine has yet to answer.Katz's story unfolds against a backdrop that millions of Americans will recognize. Chronic, poorly understood illness is at an all-time high. Trust in institutional medicine has eroded significantly over the past several years. And a growing number of patients — dismissed, misdiagnosed, or simply told their symptoms cannot be explained — are turning toward healing traditions that lie outside the standard of care. Awakening in an Age of Metals is a firsthand account of that experience.The book traces Katz's years-long recovery through indigenous healing traditions, holistic and alternative medicine, ancestral trauma work, and a rare spiritually transformative event that permanently altered her understanding of the body, illness, and the nature of reality. It is a memoir about surviving a system that failed her, and about the radically different world she discovered on the other side of that failure.At its center is a question that challenges the foundations of how we think about health: what if the path to healing isn't found in a diagnosis, a prescription, or even the best holistic practices, but in the forgotten, unseen, and ancestral places we've been taught to overlook?"Michelle endured an experience that would break most people," writes Jay Bernstein, MD, MPH, MS, FACEP. "Instead of surrendering, she searched relentlessly for truth and healing, ultimately finding restoration through alternative medical practice. Her story is not only one of survival, but of awakening. This book will move you, challenge you, and remind you what true healing really means."The book arrives at a moment when the cultural conversation around medical autonomy, and alternative healing has never been louder or more contested. Rather than enter that debate polemically, Katz offers something rarer and more durable: a single, honest, carefully rendered human story that lets readers draw their own conclusions.Katz is the founder of Story Is Medicine, a creative and spiritual platform devoted to helping others find and tell the stories they need to heal. She is the creator and host of the Broken & Healed podcast, where she speaks with healers, scientists, artists, and truth-keepers about the nature of recovery and the power of personal narrative.Awakening in an Age of Metals is available now on Amazon and through major retailers. Review copies are available upon request.About the Author Michelle O'Connell Katz is an author, story coach, and the founder of Story Is Medicine. She is the creator and host of the Broken & Healed podcast. She lives in Idyllwild, California.Book DetailsTitle: Awakening in an Age of Metals: From Devastating Illness to Spiritual RebirthAuthor: Michelle O'Connell KatzPublisher: Broken & Healed PressISBN: 978-1-964081-85-4Available: Amazon.com and major online retailersWebsite: awakeninginanageofmetals.com

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