NewVue Adds Patrick Zientara as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Go-to-Market Strategies and Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Seasoned executive will address needs of radiology practices seeking next-generation workflow orchestration to improve efficiency, profitability and scalability

Our vision is to redefine radiology interpretation and reporting operations. In doing so, we'll help practices achieve high-volume growth by reducing friction, advance quality and reduce costs.” — Patrick Zientara

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue has named Patrick Zientara as its chief revenue officer. He will lead global sales and marketing to support the company’s expansion among radiology practices seeking next-generation workflow orchestration to improve efficiency, profitability and scalability.NewVue offers EmpowerSuite ™, radiology’s first cloud-native platform that unifies reading, reporting and analytics workflow processes into a single orchestration engine powering an intelligent, all-in-one Radiologist Cockpit that saves radiologist’s time without requiring rip and replace of existing technology stack components.Zientara has more than two decades of experience building and leading sales organizations at top enterprise SaaS companies. Zientara believes sustainable revenue growth always starts with the customer: how they buy, what they value, and where they need a partner. That philosophy shapes how he builds teams, engages executive stakeholders, and navigates complex buying environments“Pat’s background and leadership style are exactly what NewVue needs as we enter our next phase of growth,” said NewVue CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Lawton. “He knows how to build scalable revenue engines in complex markets, and equally important, how to coalesce teams around a clear, customer-focused vision. At NewVue, this requires a deep understanding of the demands facing administrative, clinical and technology leaders.”According to Zientara, today’s radiology practices face immense pressures from declining reimbursements, clinician shortages, workflow complexities and piecemeal technology infrastructures. “They must find new ways to operate more efficiently without jeopardizing quality,” he said. “Our vision to help the industry redefine radiology interpretation and reporting operations brings with it significant potential for rapid, high-volume growth. I look forward to helping our customers and partners leverage EmpowerSuite™ to reduce friction, advance quality improvement initiatives and reduce costs.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a proven radiology workflow innovator building cloud-native software that unifies and streamlines how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ platform provides a unified Radiologist’s Cockpit connecting existing PACS, reporting, information systems (RIS, EHR, etc.) and AI tools, enabling radiologists to read, report, and manage quality from one place. The system automatically assigns the right case to the right radiologist, eliminating complex rule-based worklists and reducing IT overhead. Founded by the pioneers of PeerVue, NewVue leverages two decades of workflow experience to deliver the next generation of intelligent orchestration and radiologist reporting. www.newvue.ai Media Contact:Beth Strohbusch, beth.strohbusch@newvue.ai, 414-213-8818

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