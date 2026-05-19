Caregivers Turn to AI Companion CARA for Real-Time Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support

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Caregiver Companion AI is already becoming a trusted source of real-time caregiver support for families navigating Alzheimer’s, dementia & other care challenges

Caregivers aren’t just using CARA—they’re relying on it, it’s there in the moments when decisions can’t wait.” — Mike Weinberger

CASA GRANDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed as a 24/7/365 AI caregiver assistant, CARA is being used by caregivers during some of their most difficult moments—when immediate guidance is needed and traditional resources are unavailable.Accessible at https://www.caregivercompanion.ai , CARA (Caregiver Advisory and Resource Assistant) provides free caregiver support, made possible through sponsor funding.Support in the Moments That Matter MostCaregivers are increasingly turning to CARA in real-life situations, including:• Managing confusion, agitation, or behavioral changes• Responding to wandering or safety concerns• Navigating difficult emotional moments• Making immediate care decisions late at nightUnlike static resources, CARA provides instant, personalized guidance, helping caregivers take action in real time.A Growing Reliance on AI for Caregiving SupportWith more than 64 million Americans serving as unpaid caregivers, the demand for accessible, real-time support continues to grow.CARA’s ability to provide multilingual support in 25 languages is also helping expand access to diverse and underserved communities.“Caregivers aren’t just using CARA—they’re relying on it,” said Mike Weinberger, Co-founder of CaregiverCompanion.ai. “It’s there in the moments when decisions can’t wait.”“This is about giving caregivers confidence,” added Denice Kennedy. “Even in the hardest situations, they’re no longer alone.”Built from Real Caregiving ExperienceCARA is built using proprietary caregiving knowledge, including insights from books written by caregivers—ensuring guidance is grounded in lived experience.Now AvailableCaregivers can access CARA (pronounced care-uh) at:Free. Immediate. Always available.

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