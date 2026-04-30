61 days later, no plan: Trump’s Iran war drives national gas prices to a four-year high, sending prices soaring across the economy

📈 Utah: +1.612/gallon (+58.6% )

📈 Ohio: +1.648/gallon (+58.6% )

📈 Michigan: +1.592/gallon (+53.2% )

📈 Illinois: +1.612/gallon (+52.8% )

📈 Kentucky: +1.457/gallon (+55.2% )

📈 Idaho: +1.443/gallon (+48.6%)

📈 Wisconsin: +1.428/gallon (+52.1%)

California’s increase? +1.37/gallon (+29.4%), lower than the hardest hit states and still costing California households $1.6 billion more at the pump since Trump’s war began.

Thanks in part to implementation of the Governor’s special session laws to strengthen oversight, improve transparency, and stabilize the fuel market, California gas prices had been stable for about two years, until Donald Trump launched a war with no plan that closed the Strait of Hormuz and sent crude prices through the roof. Trump’s recklessness is wreaking havoc on America’s economic security — affecting gas prices in red states and blue states regardless of whether they pump oil or have refineries.

On February 28, Donald Trump bombed Iran with no plan to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway where 20% of global oil trade passes through daily. The result: Trump sent crude prices through the roof, which translates into higher prices on everything from gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, shipped goods, and more.

On March 8, as gas prices spiked nationwide because of Trump’s Iran war, Energy Secretary Wright said on CBS’s Face the Nation, “We have a temporary period of elevated energy prices, but it will not be long. In the worst case, this is weeks — this is not months, and it leads to a better place.” Today, we know that was either a lie or grossly negligent planning.

On March 12, as gas prices continued rising nationwide, President Trump posted on social media that “when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money” — an extraordinary admission that higher gas prices benefit his Big Oil donors while American families bear the cost.

On March 15, Energy Secretary Wright appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press and pointed to the Sable pipeline restart as one of the actions the Trump administration was taking to bring gas prices down. “We’ve got new oil production coming on in California,” Wright said. “So lots of actions we’re taking to mitigate this price rise.” That was a lie.

Sable promised that the project would “offer Californians immediate relief at the pump by making gas more affordable.” That was Sable’s latest effort to mislead the public and its investors about its operations — efforts that have prompted federal investigations and lawsuits by Sable investors.

Fast forward to this month, gas prices are up more than a dollar per gallon in every single state. And on April 14th, Secretary Wright accidentally let the truth slip out: “We’re going to see energy prices high and maybe even rising until we get… meaningful ship traffic through the Straits of Hormuz.”

On April 7, President Trump’s own Energy Information Agency administrator admitted that fuel prices will continue to rise unless there’s a solution to the closure of the Strait.

On April 12, Trump confessed that gas prices “could be the same or maybe a little bit higher” by November. On the same day, Trump ordered a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, further increasing prices.

Today, gas prices are at the highest level nationwide since Trump’s reckless war began, and he has no plan to deliver relief to Americans.