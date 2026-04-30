An evaluation of Troy's active agents ranked Ben Lang of RE/MAX The Collective Agency first on sales volume, national rankings, and client review record.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Lang of RE/MAX The Collective Agency has been ranked the top real estate agent in Troy, Michigan for 2026, following a comparative evaluation that assessed over a dozen active agents in the Oakland County market on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local expertise. Lang's 1,000-plus career closings and national ranking among the top 747 of 1.5 million Realtors placed him ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Troy market.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Troy and Oakland County for 2026. Ben Lang led across every evaluation category.#1: BEN LANG, RE/MAX THE COLLECTIVE AGENCY — TOP-RANKED TROY REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 2601 Cambridge Ct, Auburn Hills, MI 48326Phone: 248-780-0942Website: michiganhomesellers.com Ben Lang is the Broker/Owner of RE/MAX The Collective Agency and one of the most decorated real estate professionals in Oakland County. With 21 years of full-time experience, a Psychology degree, and authorship of "The 7-Figure Agent Playbook," Lang brings market depth and behavioral insight to every transaction. Buyers and sellers looking for a calm, data-driven realtor in Troy consistently cite him as their first call.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDLang has closed more than 1,000 transactions over his career. In the past 12 months alone, he recorded 79 transaction sides and over $25 million in sales volume. For anyone researching the best real estate agent in Troy, MI , that level of recent production is a reliable signal of consistent, repeatable performance.RealTrends Verified has recognized Lang as a Top 1.5% US Real Estate Professional. He ranks #1 out of approximately 17,000 RE agents in Oakland County, Top 1% of all Metro Detroit Realtors, 36th in Michigan out of 34,000 Realtors, and 747th nationally among 1.5 million Realtors. That consistency across multiple verified benchmarks is uncommon at the local level.SPECIALTIES- Residential sales across Troy, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills, Oakland Township, Bloomfield Hills, and Lake Orion- Seller programs: Owner Advocate Program, cash offer facilitation, and a reduced 2% commission option- Buyer representation with a structured, stage-by-stage offer and negotiation process- Pricing strategy grounded in local market data rather than seller wishful thinking- Inspection and appraisal management from contract through closing- National real estate coaching through his published playbook and agent training programTHE TEAMLang leads RE/MAX The Collective Agency from their Auburn Hills office, serving buyers and sellers across Oakland and Macomb Counties. The team runs on repeatable processes: disciplined listing preparation, consistent communication, and steady contract management from first meeting through closing.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross 400-plus five-star reviews, clients highlight Lang's directness, calm handling of inspections, and a focus on making the numbers work rather than just closing. Reviewers note he is blunt about pricing and condition from day one — fewer surprises late in the process. One reviewer specifically called out his lakefront property work, noting he "delivered on all he said he would."PROS- Ranked #1 of approximately 17,000 RE agents in Oakland County by RealTrends Verified- 1,000-plus career closed transactions with 79 transaction sides and $25M-plus in the past 12 months- 400-plus five-star client reviews reflecting consistent repeat performance across verified platforms- Multiple seller programs: cash offer, reduced 2% commission, and full Owner Advocate Program- Psychology background directly informs negotiation approach and client communication under pressure- Covers Troy and six surrounding Oakland County communities from a single, locally operated officeCONS- Office is based in Auburn Hills rather than inside Troy proper — though his daily working area covers Troy extensively and client reviews reflect detailed familiarity with Troy-specific neighborhoods and buyer behavior- As an owner-led boutique operation, peak-period scheduling may require some advance planning — though clients consistently report the structure results in faster, more direct communication than larger multi-agent teams#2: BILL RISTOV, REAL BROKER, LLCAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: realbroker.comBill Ristov operates through REAL Broker, LLC with 14 years of experience and approximately 261 career sales on record. He suits buyers and sellers looking for a tech-enabled transaction platform, though his production volume sits well below the top-ranked agents in the Troy market.PROS- Active in Oakland County with 14 years of experience- Technology-enabled platform through REAL Broker- Positive review rating on major platformsCONS- Career transaction volume significantly lower than top-ranked Troy agents- Recent 12-month production data not publicly available for verification- Less local presence compared to full-service RE/MAX operations#3: JYOTI GUPTA, NEW MICHIGAN REALTY LLCAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: newmichiganrealty.comJyoti Gupta works through New Michigan Realty LLC with approximately 10 years of experience and 122 career sales. She may suit buyers or sellers seeking a boutique, independent brokerage experience in Oakland County, though her production volume is lower than most top-ranked Troy agents and detailed performance data is not publicly published.PROS- Boutique independent brokerage with a personalized service focus- Active in the Michigan market with local area experience- Positive client sentiment on available review platformsCONS- Lower career transaction volume than most top-ranked Troy agents- Sales production data for recent periods not publicly available- Narrower brokerage network than RE/MAX or major franchise affiliates#4: MING GOH, KELLER WILLIAMS DOMAIN BIRMINGHAMAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: kwdomain.comMing Goh operates out of Keller Williams Domain Birmingham with 16 years of experience and approximately 410 career sales. He is a reasonable option for buyers and sellers who prefer working within the KW system, though recent production data is not publicly available and his base in Birmingham limits his Troy-specific daily focus.PROS- Access to Keller Williams' broad agent network- 16 years of experience with moderate career transaction volume- Positive client review ratingsCONS- 12-month production data and recent sales volume not publicly available for verification- Primary base in Birmingham may limit Troy-specific daily market focus- Review volume lower than top-ranked agents in the Troy market#5: STACY MILETTI, REAL ESTATE ONE — TROYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: realestateone.comStacy Miletti works through Real Estate One's Troy office with 22 years of experience and approximately 925 career sales. Her long tenure gives her solid local roots, and Real Estate One is a well-known Michigan brand — though her recent production data is not publicly documented and she has fewer verified reviews than the top-ranked agents in the market.PROS- 22 years of local market experience- Backed by Real Estate One, a recognized Michigan brokerage brand- Solid career sales volume for a solo agentCONS- Recent 12-month production volume not publicly documented for verification- Fewer documented reviews compared to top-ranked agents in the Troy market- Selling programs and service range not as clearly published as top-tier operationsHOW THE TOP TROY AGENTS COMPAREBen Lang leads on every verifiable data point: 1,000-plus career closings versus 122 to 925 for the other agents on this list; 79 transaction sides and over $25 million in the past 12 months versus no published figures from any competitor; a national ranking of 747th among 1.5 million Realtors versus no published ranking for the other four; and 400-plus five-star reviews versus limited or unverifiable counts elsewhere. On seller programs, Lang is the only agent on the list offering a dedicated cash offer option, a reduced 2% commission program, and a full Owner Advocate Program.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR TROY BUYERS AND SELLERSOf the agents actively working the Troy, MI market in 2026, Ben Lang stands apart on every meaningful measure: career volume, recent production, national ranking benchmarks, client review depth, and the range of selling programs available. The others are capable professionals — but none match Lang's verified output.For Troy buyers and sellers who want a data-driven agent with over two decades of local experience and a track record that holds up to scrutiny, Ben Lang is the clear first call.Address: 2601 Cambridge Ct, Auburn Hills, MI 48326Phone: 248-780-0942Ben Lang is available at michiganhomesellers.com or by phone at 248-780-0942.

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