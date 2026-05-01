Novacoast Acquires Concensus Technologies to Address Rising Identity Security Challenges in K-12 and Higher Education

Novacoast pairs its cyber‑security platform with Concensus’ 20 years of education IAM, launching an identity‑security practice for K‑12 schools and universities

What this combination allows us to do is take that expertise and bring it to more institutions nationwide, giving school districts and universities access to a security partner with the depth and...” — Paul Anderson, CEO, Novacoast

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novacoast, a global cybersecurity and identity services company, today announced the acquisition of Concensus Technologies, a Pennsylvania-based identity and access management firm with 20 years of experience serving educational institutions. The move comes as K-12 schools and universities face a growing wave of identity-driven cyber threats and increasing regulatory pressure, creating urgent demand for specialized security expertise. By combining Novacoast’s global cybersecurity platform with Concensus’ deep education-focused IAM capabilities, the company is establishing a scaled, purpose-built identity security practice designed specifically for the needs of modern educational environments.The two organizations have long operated in the same identity security space, including serving the education community. Concensus built its reputation over more than two decades, developing deep, specialized expertise in how educational environments work. Their unique compliance requirements, complex user populations, and the operational realities that make identity management in a school district or university fundamentally different from any other environment. This acquisition extends Novacoast’s global security platform and broad services portfolio with a level of education-sector IAM depth that meaningfully advances what the combined organization can offer.For existing Novacoast clients, the acquisition adds a significant bench of identity engineers and education-sector IAM expertise. For Concensus clients, everything they rely on remains in place. Those clients now also have access to the full depth of Novacoast’s capabilities in cybersecurity advisory, managed security services, threat detection and response, vulnerability management, and a team of specialists that extends well beyond identity.Executive Perspectives“Concensus has spent 20 years earning the trust of the education community, and that kind of reputation is built one relationship at a time. We have a great deal of respect for what their team has built. What this combination allows us to do is take that expertise and bring it to more institutions nationwide, giving school districts and universities access to a security partner with the depth and resources to truly protect them. We are proud to welcome the Concensus team to Novacoast.”— Paul Anderson, CEO, Novacoast“May 1st marks 20 years of serving the education community, and closing this acquisition on that date means something to me personally. What we have built over two decades is something I am proud of, but I always knew there was a ceiling on how far we could go and how many institutions we could reach on our own. What excites me most is what this means for our customers. They now have access to the full breadth of Novacoast’s cybersecurity offerings and a deep bench of specialists that takes what we have built to an entirely new level. More K-12 districts and universities will get the protection they need, and we cannot wait to show them what is possible.”— Don DaRe, CEO and Owner, Concensus TechnologiesAbout NovacoastNovacoast is a global cybersecurity and identity services company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Our mission is to empower organizations to safeguard their assets in an ever-changing technical landscape by delivering industry-leading cybersecurity program advisory services and solving complex engineering challenges. Novacoast serves enterprise, mid-market, and public sector clients worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio spanning identity, managed security, threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management. For more information, visit novacoast.com About Concensus TechnologiesConcensus Technologies is an identity and access management firm headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. For 20 years, Concensus has delivered identity management, access management, and cybersecurity solutions to educational institutions and organizations across the country. The company’s education-focused programs, including its Cyber Assistance Program, Primary Engineer model, and K-12 cybersecurity practice—serve school districts, colleges, and universities nationwide. For more information, visit concensus.com

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