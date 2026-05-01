Leading Reputation Management Firm Red Banyan Announces Promotion of Madeline Twiford to Marketing Coordinator

Red Banyan Announces Promotion of Madeline Twiford to Marketing Coordinator Red Banyan

Red Banyan announces the promotion of Madeline Twiford to Marketing Coordinator to support internal marketing and PR efforts alongside senior leadership.

Madeline has a strong command of what makes media and marketing strategy work: sharp instincts, clear judgment and the ability to turn ideas into meaningful visibility for our clients and our firm.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , a leading reputation management firm, today announced the promotion of Madeline Twiford to Marketing Coordinator. In her new role, Twiford will work closely with the firm's senior leadership, including the CEO, Fractional CMO, and Director of Sales, to drive Red Banyan's brand marketing and public relations efforts.“Madeline has a strong command of what makes media and marketing strategy work: sharp instincts, clear judgment and the ability to turn ideas into meaningful visibility for our clients and our firm,” said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan. “She has already made a real impact at Red Banyan, and this promotion is a testament to the value she brings to our team.”Since joining Red Banyan in January 2025, Twiford has contributed across multiple areas of the firm's work, supporting client accounts within the brand building specialty and leading social media and marketing initiatives. She has played a key role in client storytelling as well as content strategy and execution, helping Red Banyan clients land coverage in top-tier outlets and build durable brand visibility in competitive industries."Being part of this team has already taught me so much, and this new role feels like a natural extension of that growth. I'm excited to work alongside our leadership team and contribute to the firm in a new way. Red Banyan does critical work for its clients, and I'm proud to help tell that story,” said Twiford.Twiford holds a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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