DonateStock Expands and Rebrands as GivingIQ, Providing Nonprofits Broader Options for Non-Cash Giving

Expanding beyond stock gifting, GivingIQ helps unlock $300 billion in non-cash assets — including securities, DAF grants, cryptocurrency, and IRA distributions.

DonateStock tackled the challenge of making stock gifting accessible and easy,” said Steve Latham, CEO. “We are now streamlining other ways to give by introducing a strategic, integrated solution."” — Steve Latham, Co-Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to an urgent need for nonprofits to diversify funding, DonateStock today announced it will become GivingIQ, expanding support to include Donor Advised Funds (DAFs), cryptocurrencies, and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) or IRA gifts. DonateStock remains a core product but is now bolstered by a suite of integrated non-cash giving tools – enabling donors to make tax-advantaged gifts with ease while eliminating operational friction for fundraisers.

The announcement comes as nonprofits are hard-pressed to find new sources of revenue in response to cuts in federal funding, persistent economic uncertainty, and a shrinking universe of donors. Meanwhile non-cash assets represent almost $300 billion in potential funding, most of which remains untapped. GivingIQ helps nonprofits unlock those assets while enabling donors to make tax-advantaged gifts with ease.

“We first tackled the decades-old challenge of making stock gifting accessible and easy,” said Steve Latham, Co-Founder and CEO. “Having solved that problem, we are now streamlining other ways to give by introducing a strategic, integrated solution. As GivingIQ, we are uniquely positioned to help fundraisers unlock new growth while reducing their workload.”

The potential for growth is significant. More than 150 million Americans own trillions in appreciated assets, yet few donors are aware of the benefits of donating assets directly to the causes they care about. Those that are aware are often deterred by the painstaking manual process.

“Donors have high expectations for their digital experiences– online giving should be easy, intuitive, fast and secure. By removing the friction for donors and financial advisors we can unlock billions in new funding,“ Latham added. “We found that by replacing a manual process with an easy button, donors will give more, and more often. With automation and transparency, nonprofits can finally scale non-cash giving.”

Expanded Options, Improved Donor Experience

DonateStock remains a core product and is joined by three new tools:

• EasyDAF — enables donors to initiate DAF grants on the nonprofit’s site while providing nonprofits with transparency and efficiency.

• EasyCrypto — facilitates cryptocurrency donations with turnkey processing and distribution of proceeds

• EasyQCD — streamlines qualified charitable distributions or QCDs from IRAs (available summer 2026)

As an integrated solution, GivingIQ addresses another nonprofit pain point: vendor fatigue. Nonprofits struggle to manage a growing number of standalone point solutions with varying donor experiences, manual workflows, and compounding administrative complexity. GivingIQ replaces that patchwork with a single, integrated platform that provides a consistent donor experience and streamlines processing, reconciliation, and acknowledgment for non-cash donations. GivingIQ also provides enablement, training and support to help fundraisers educate and engage donors with confidence.

According to Dr. Russell James, “Nonprofits have an imperative to grow non-cash giving but have struggled to date due to the lack of awareness and a patchwork of disparate solutions. By bringing together these impactful ways to give, GivingIQ is addressing a timely and growing need.”

ABOUT GIVINGIQ

At the intersection of Fintech and Philanthropy, GivingIQ is on a mission to unlock billions in funding by making non-cash giving easy for donors, financial advisors and nonprofits. Building on its success as DonateStock, GivingIQ streamlines gifting of securities, Donor Advised Funds (DAFs), cryptocurrencies, and Qualified Charitable Donations (QCDs or IRA gifts). GivingIQ also provides training, enablement and support to nonprofits of all sizes and is trusted by thousands of organizations, including the country’s largest fundraisers. Learn more at GivingIQ.com.

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