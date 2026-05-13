Flynn Greathouse Discusses Uninsured Motorist Coverage Complexities in Arizona

Families often pay for UM and UIM insurance for multiple people, but anti-stacking provisions prevent many policyholders from applying coverage the way they expect to when they face significant expenses in the event of an accident.

The Phoenix-Based Personal Injury Law Firm Provides a Detailed Overview of Arizona’s Minimum Insurance Limits and How Anti-Stacking Provisions Affect Motorists

At Flynn Greathouse, we monitor these legal precedents closely because we refuse to let insurers use confusion to deny legitimate claims. We fight to pursue every single dollar our clients pay for.” — Riah Greathouse, Esq

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising medical care and vehicle repair costs highlight the financial limitations of Arizona’s minimum auto insurance requirements. Flynn Greathouse, a Phoenix-based personal injury law firm expanding to serve clients nationwide, recently published guidance regarding the complexities of Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. The firm aims to educate Arizona motorists on how complex policy language and statutory anti-stacking provisions can affect compensation following a collision.

Arizona’s Minimum Auto Insurance Limits

Under A.R.S. § 28-4009, Arizona's minimum liability limits are just $25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident, and $15,000 for property damage. In the event of a severe collision, these minimum limits often fall short of covering emergency medical bills, long-term rehabilitation, and lost wages.

To address this potential financial shortfall, many drivers purchase Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. Additionally, households with multiple vehicles frequently acquire several policies, sometimes assuming these coverages can be "stacked" for broader financial protection.

The Function of Anti-Stacking Provisions

Auto insurance providers operate under restrictive anti-stacking provisions codified under A.R.S. § 20-259.01(H), which limit the total payout amounts available to policyholders. A recurring legal dispute involves whether multiple individuals who jointly purchase multiple household policies are classified as a single insured party. When insurers argue that joint policyholders constitute a single insured unit, anti-stacking clauses are triggered, thereby preventing individuals from combining the coverage limits of multiple policies.

This interpretation means consumers may pay premiums for multiple policies but remain barred from utilizing redundant coverage.

Advocating for Motorist Protections

“Insurance companies bank on the fact that policy documents are incredibly dense,” said Riah Greathouse, Esq., co-founder of Flynn Greathouse and a former prosecutor who has handled over 5,000 civil and criminal matters. “Insurers utilize technicalities, like arguing a married couple is legally 'one insured', to avoid paying policyholders who believe they are protected by additional coverage. My time as a prosecutor taught me how to attack cases with tenacity. At Flynn Greathouse, we monitor these legal precedents closely because we refuse to let insurers use confusion to deny legitimate claims. We fight to pursue every single dollar our clients pay for.”

James Flynn, Esq., co-founder and an experienced litigator with deep roots in plaintiff subrogation and civil litigation, noted the human impact of insurance strategies.

“As a husband and father, I know that when families purchase additional UM and UIM policies, they are doing so to protect their loved ones from the unthinkable,” Flynn stated. “Arizona’s state minimums are simply not enough. When insurers try to bundle joint policyholders together to block stacking, they are happily taking premium money for a safety net they have no intention of providing. Our mission is to engage the legal system with clarity and confidence on behalf of our clients, forcing accountability so they can focus on healing.”

Reviewing Auto Insurance Coverage

Flynn Greathouse urges all Arizona drivers to review their auto insurance policies immediately and consult with legal professionals to understand their true level of coverage. If you are paying for multiple policies, you should have the peace of mind that comes with knowing those policies will actually protect you when an accident happens.

Injured victims can contact Flynn Greathouse at (602) 777-3476 for a FREE virtual consultation to better understand their rights and options following a serious motor vehicle crash.

About Flynn Greathouse

Flynn Greathouse is not a general practice law firm. The firm focuses exclusively on car, truck, motorcycle, and rideshare accident cases. Recognizing the overwhelming nature of the legal process following a serious crash, the firm assists injured individuals in navigating interactions with insurance adjusters.

With years of experience on both sides of the insurance industry, the legal team at Flynn Greathouse guides clients through their cases to protect their rights. The firm's experienced personal injury attorneys gather decisive evidence to establish liability and negotiate with insurance companies to pursue fair compensation. Flynn Greathouse aims to support individuals engaging with the legal system to seek necessary medical care and monetary compensation.

The firm’s clients often refer their family and friends — not just because of their settlements or case resolutions, but because Flynn Greathouse makes the legal process easier. From connecting clients with trusted medical providers to helping them understand each step, Flynn Greathouse supports each of their clients’ auto accident cases from start to finish.

Read the original Press Release on Flynn Greathouse’s website: https://mycaraccidentattorneys.com/press-release/arizona-auto-insurance-alert-are-you-paying-for-coverage-you-cant-use/

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