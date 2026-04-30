VIP IGNITE BRINGS ITS HIGH-IMPACT INDUSTRY NETWORKING EXPERIENCE TO MIAMI THIS OCTOBER

At a VIP Ignite industry networking event, an aspiring actor performs before a packed room of working entertainment professionals and fellow talent — the kind of live, in-person showcase moment that puts careers in motion and gets the right people in the VIP Ignite LIVE brings together a diverse group of aspiring models and actors in Miami — connecting them with the industry professionals, portfolio opportunities, and career-defining relationships that only a VIP Ignite event can deliver. Real portfolios. Real professionals. Real feedback. VIP Ignite talent getting direct face time with industry experts at a live Miami networking event.

Aspiring Models and Actors in South Florida Get Direct Access to Industry Experts, Professional Portfolio Development, and Career-Defining Connections

In 20 years, I have watched careers launch from every city we have taken VIP Ignite to. Miami is next — and October 16th is the most important date on your calendar.” — Sir Michael Fomkin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, the nationally recognized talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback , today announced its upcoming Miami Industry Networking Event — a three-day professional experience taking place October 16-18, 2026. The event brings together aspiring models and actors in South Florida with top agents, casting directors, photographers, and entertainment industry professionals for an immersive experience built around direct networking, professional portfolio development, and the kind of real industry access that transforms careers.Miami has long been one of the most dynamic markets in the modeling, fashion, and entertainment industries. From major commercial campaigns and fashion editorials to television productions and music videos, the South Florida market is active, global, and full of opportunity for talent who are prepared and professionally presented. VIP Ignite's October event is specifically designed to deliver that preparation — giving participants everything they need to engage the Miami market and beyond at the highest possible level."Miami has always been a place where ambition meets opportunity," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "The talent in this city is extraordinary — the diversity, the energy, the look. What our October event does is take that raw potential and connect it directly to the people who can turn it into a career. We bring the industry to Miami, and we make sure our talent is ready to walk into those rooms with confidence and a professional portfolio to match."The October 16-18 Miami event will feature direct one-on-one networking sessions with agents, casting directors, and brand representatives, professional portfolio shoots and headshot sessions conducted on-site by industry photographers, personalized career feedback and strategic guidance from working entertainment professionals, educational panels on navigating the fashion, commercial, film, and digital entertainment industries, and dedicated coaching sessions from VIP Ignite's talent development team.Sir Michael Fomkin highlighted the significance of the Miami market for serious talent: "South Florida is a legitimate, active entertainment and fashion market — not just a backdrop. The professionals who attend our Miami event are there because they are looking for talent they can work with. When you combine that with professional portfolio development and genuine networking, you are giving participants something they simply cannot get anywhere else."Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, expressed her enthusiasm: "The talent in Miami is ready for this. And our industry guests are ready for them. The three days we spend together in October are going to produce real, lasting professional relationships — and portfolios that open doors."Registration for the VIP Ignite Miami Industry Networking Event on October 16-18, 2026 is now open. Space is limited. Visit www.vipignitelive.com to reserve your spot.About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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