Bankruptcy Court Orders Owner of Polluted Scrapyard to Surrender Property in North Portland, Allow Environmental Assessment

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that a federal bankruptcy judge has ordered the owner of a North Portland metal scrapyard to surrender control of his property to a court-appointed trustee and allow access for environmental assessments. The order clears the way for the Oregon Department of Justice and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to assess conditions at the site.

“This order means the people living near this scrapyard will finally get answers about what’s been happening on that property, and it means there are real consequences for ignoring the rules,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “We will keep pushing until this community gets the protection it deserves.”

The court issued the order in the bankruptcy case of Moyata Anotta, owner of NW Metals at 8140 N. Commercial Avenue in Portland. The court ordered Anotta to give up control of the property and prohibited him from blocking the trustee’s access for any reason, including environmental assessment.

ODOJ has been pursuing enforcement action against Anotta on behalf of DEQ. The state alleges he has operated a metal shredder without a permit, stored solid waste illegally, and discharged stormwater in violation of environmental regulations. DEQ fined Anotta $357,000 last fall for those violations.

Earlier this month, ODOJ asked a Multnomah County circuit judge to hold Anotta in contempt for allegedly flouting the state’s environmental regulations for years. That hearing was set for April 29, but Anotta filed for personal bankruptcy before the hearing could take place and the circuit court issued a 60-day setover. ODOJ still intends to pursue contempt charges.