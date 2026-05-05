Music and Acting Teacher Joan Elizabeth Boettger of Encore Music & Arts Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LINDEN, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spend even a few moments with Joan Boettger, and it quickly becomes clear that she is a woman of extraordinary talent, boundless passion, and genuine kindness. She carries a spirit of joie de vivre—a joyful enthusiasm for life—that is both uplifting and contagious. Her positive energy fills every room she enters, leaving those around her inspired, encouraged, and eager to grow.

What makes Joan’s gifts even more meaningful is the way she uses them: helping children, teens, and adults discover and reach their full potential through the arts. Whether through singing, acting, piano, or performance coaching, Joan has dedicated her life to guiding others toward confidence, creativity, and self-expression.

As the owner of Encore Music & Arts, Joan works with students of all ages and experience levels. Since building her studio in 2001, she has become a trusted mentor and instructor for aspiring performers, hobbyists, and seasoned artists alike. Her reach expanded even further when she began teaching remotely during the COVID era, allowing students from near and far to benefit from her expertise and encouragement.

A classically trained singer and pianist, Joan’s own love for music began at a very young age. By the age of two, she was already singing and dancing. Recognizing her natural gifts, her parents enrolled her in music and dance lessons and consistently supported her artistic journey. Her brother was equally proud, attending performances and cheering her on throughout her career.

Joan later attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where she earned a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with a concentration in opera. Though she loved musical theater as a child and also performed jazz, it was during high school that a voice teacher recognized her extraordinary operatic potential and encouraged her to pursue formal classical training.

Today, Joan brings that depth of training into every lesson she teaches. She offers instruction in voice, acting, piano, and performance preparation, tailoring her approach to each student’s goals. For actors, she helps students master monologues and scenes—essential tools for auditions, school productions, and professional opportunities. For singers, she emphasizes strong vocal foundations, including breath support, technique, and vocal health.

Joan is especially passionate about vocal pedagogy—the science and art of teaching voice correctly. She teaches students how to protect and preserve their voices, preventing strain, damage, and issues such as nodules. She believes that proper technique is the key not only to singing beautifully, but to sustaining a healthy voice for years to come.

Her students come from every musical background. Some perform in rock bands, others dream of singing opera, while many pursue musical theater or simply sing for the joy of it. Joan welcomes them all, believing that every voice deserves to be nurtured.

She also teaches piano, using a structured four-lesson-group system designed to help students progress with confidence and enjoyment. Joan often shares that playing piano can be deeply therapeutic, helping reduce anxiety and bring peace through music.

At the heart of everything Joan does is a sincere love for teaching. She sees it as a blessing to bring positivity, healing, and creativity into people’s lives. Her philosophy is simple but powerful: success is not about how fast you get there—it is about continuing the journey with dedication and heart.

Known for walking through life with a smile on her face, Joan Boettger is more than an accomplished artist and educator—she is a source of light and encouragement to everyone she meets.

Through Encore Music & Arts, she continues to transform lives one lesson, one note, and one dream at a time.

Close Up Radio recently featured Joan Elizabeth Boettger in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 29th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-music-and-acting-teacher/id1785721253?i=1000764781665

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-music-and-acting-teacher-joan-elizabeth-boettger-of-encore-music-arts-332105237

https://open.spotify.com/episode/06nbcx8BSPolYE3r1xlAID

For more information, visit: www.encoremusicandarts.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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