Pythian Leaders Recognized on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List

Vanessa Simmons and Karen Pfeifer named to prestigious Power 80 list; Rebecca Carson and Donna Williston recognized among industry leaders

OTTAWA, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a global leader in data, analytics, and AI services, is proud to announce that four of its senior leaders - Vanessa Simmons, Karen Pfeifer, Rebecca Carson, and Donna Williston - have been named to the 2026 CRN Women of the Channel list. This annual list honors influential women whose vision and leadership are driving innovation across the IT channel ecosystem.In a noteworthy distinction, Vanessa Simmons and Karen Pfeifer were further elevated to the exclusive Power 80 Solution Provider list. This elite designation honors a subset of top-tier executives whose visionary leadership and strategic insights continue to drive transformative impact across the IT channel and partner success.Rebecca Carson and Donna Williston were also honored for their exceptional contributions, recognized for advancing channel growth through collaboration, innovation, and measurable business impact across Pythian’s global partner networks.“Vanessa, Karen, Rebecca, and Donna exemplify the leadership and commitment required to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian. “Their recognition reflects both their individual excellence and Pythian’s dedication to delivering world-class, partner-centric growth strategies.”About PythianWith 25+ years of expertise, Pythian optimizes and manages enterprise data estates to ensure the performance and scalability required for AI platforms. Led by Field CTOs, its AI practice delivers scalable, production-ready solutions that drive real-world results. A leader in XOps and managed services, Pythian combines technical excellence with a world-class NPS. Pythian maintains strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. Learn more at www.pythian.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.Contacts:The Channel Company Contact:Jessica BeaudetThe Channel Companyjbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com

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