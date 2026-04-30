ASF Electric Celebrates 55 Years of Service and Leadership in the Bay Area

San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.S.F. Electric, Inc. , a woman-owned and operated electrical contracting company, proudly marks 55 years of service to the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Founded on April 1, 1971, the company has grown into a recognized leader in the electrical contracting industry while maintaining a strong commitment to the communities it serves.For more than five decades, ASF Electric has delivered full-service electrical solutions across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The company provides comprehensive project management, installation, and maintenance services for a wide range of industries, including retail, transportation, healthcare, public works, and educational facilities.What sets ASF Electric apart is a clear focus on execution and accountability. The company has built its reputation on completing projects on schedule and within budget while maintaining a high standard of quality. This disciplined approach has helped clients reduce long-term costs and gain confidence in the reliability of their electrical systems.ASF Electric’s expertise includes EV charger installations, electrical panel upgrades, Title 24 compliance, lighting maintenance, and fire and life safety systems. The company continues to support the Bay Area’s evolving infrastructure, including energy-efficient upgrades and sustainable electrical solutions that align with modern building standards.ASF Electric’s success is rooted in more than technical capability. The company emphasizes hard work, honesty, education, and a customer-first mindset to ensure every project meets or exceeds expectations. This approach has helped build long-standing relationships with clients who rely on ASF Electric for consistent, dependable service.After 55 years, ASF Electric remains focused on the same core principles that shaped its foundation: quality work, strong partnerships, and a commitment to doing the job right. As the Bay Area continues to grow and modernize, the company is positioned to support that progress with proven expertise and a forward-looking approach.ASF Electric is grateful to the customers who have supported the business over the past 55 years. We hope to continue to provide services in the Greater Bay Area as a superior full-service electrical contractor for many years to come.About A.S.F. Electric, Inc. A.S.F. Electric, Inc. is a woman-owned, full-service electrical contractor serving the greater San Francisco Bay Area since 1971. The company specializes in commercial, residential,and industrial electrical services, as well as lighting maintenance, delivering project management, installation, and maintenance solutions across a wide range of industries.The company’s family-run leadership team includes Andrew Ferrari, Founder and Chairman of the Board; Cathleen Lagomarsino, President; John Ferrari, Senior Estimator and Project Manager; Caren Ferrari, HR Director; Jayne Ferrari, Director; Nicole Uhlenkott, Client Service Manager; Ava Uhlenkott, Social Media Manager; and Jimmy Lagomarsino, Estimator / Project Manager. This team brings four generations of experience and leadership that continue to guide ASF Electric’s growth and commitment to excellence.

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