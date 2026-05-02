The Black Powder Festival Announces Premium Winter Lifestyle Experience in Park City, Powered by SlopeSync

Co-Founders D. Lewis aka “Ms. Black Powder” and Deidra Ragland arrive in Park City, setting the tone for a stylish, elevated Black Powder Festival experience. A vibrant group of Black skiers and snowboarders celebrate on the slopes, capturing the energy, community and spirit of the Black Powder Festival experience. Tony Tatum performs live with his band, bringing high-energy music and soulful sound to the Black Powder Festival experience.

This multi-day destination experience blends winter sports, culture, live entertainment and elevated social experiences with integrated event technology.

The Black Powder Festival blends winter sports, culture and elevated social experiences into a premium destination experience designed to feel both authentic and unforgettable.” — Deidra Ragland, Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Powder Festival (BPF) has announced a new premium winter lifestyle experience in Park City , bringing together skiing, snowboarding, culture and elevated social experiences in a curated multi-day destination setting.Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, The Black Powder Festival is designed for adults seeking a culturally rich winter getaway that combines mountain recreation, curated nightlife, luxury resort energy and authentic community connection.“The Black Powder Festival was created to offer something different—an experience that blends winter sports, culture and refined social energy in a way that feels both authentic and elevated,” said D. Lewis, aka Ms. Black Powder and Co-Founder of The Black Powder Festival.The festival will feature a mix of daytime mountain activities and signature evening experiences, including live entertainment, themed social events and curated gatherings designed to create a premium, memorable attendee experience.Powering the event is SlopeSync, an integrated platform developed by the same founding team. SlopeSync supports event operations while enabling a more modern, streamlined approach to managing and delivering live experiences.By combining destination appeal, cultural relevance and thoughtfully curated programming, The Black Powder Festival represents a fresh approach to the winter lifestyle experience.Additional details, including event schedule, ticketing and partner announcements, will be released in the coming months.About Black Powder FestivalThe Black Powder Festival is a premium winter lifestyle experience that brings together skiing, snowboarding and elevated social experiences in a curated destination environment. Created by the team behind The Black Powder Movement, the festival is designed for a diverse and culturally connected audience seeking memorable on-mountain and off-mountain experiences.

Black Powder Festival | A Premium Winter Lifestyle Experience in Park City

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