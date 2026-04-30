‘SAS doctors are essential to the NHS’: RCP sets out new priorities to support and champion SAS doctors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has today published its SAS priorities for 2026–30 , setting out a clear programme of work to improve recognition, career development and representation for specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors across the UK.

The new priorities reaffirm the RCP’s commitment to ensuring that all doctors – regardless of career stage, contract status or specialty – have access to development opportunities, leadership roles and professional recognition.

SAS and locally employed doctors are an increasingly vital part of the NHS workforce. However, despite their growing numbers, they currently make up just 4% of UK subscribing RCP members. The RCP says that more must be done to support this group and ensure that their skills and expertise are fully recognised and utilised.

Developed in consultation with the RCP SAS regional network, the RCP’s SAS priorities for 2026–30 focus on five key areas:

Recognition and respect: The RCP will showcase the invaluable contribution of SAS doctors to the NHS and promote consistent, positive messaging that reflects their expertise.

The RCP will showcase the invaluable contribution of SAS doctors to the NHS and promote consistent, positive messaging that reflects their expertise. Career development and medical education: The RCP will campaign for equitable access to professional development, including study leave, educational supervision, protected training time and leadership opportunities.

The RCP will campaign for equitable access to professional development, including study leave, educational supervision, protected training time and leadership opportunities. Culture, wellbeing and community: The RCP will work to foster inclusive, supportive workplace cultures and highlight best practice in supporting SAS doctors, including those joining the NHS from overseas.

The RCP will work to foster inclusive, supportive workplace cultures and highlight best practice in supporting SAS doctors, including those joining the NHS from overseas. A stronger collective voice: The RCP will strengthen the voice of SAS doctors in medicine and across the health system and continue to support initiatives such as the #SASSix campaign.

The RCP will strengthen the voice of SAS doctors in medicine and across the health system and continue to support initiatives such as the #SASSix campaign. Reform of postgraduate medical training: The RCP will play a leading role in the conversation on the future of medical training, including career pathways outside formal training programmes and promoting flexible, non-traditional routes.

The new priorities build on the RCP’s previous SAS strategy (2022–24) and its guidance on educational and career support for SAS doctors. The RCP urges NHS trusts and health boards to implement this guidance in full.

The RCP will also continue to invest in practical support for SAS doctors through initiatives such as its SAS Leadership Programme, which equips SAS doctors with the skills, confidence and networks needed to take on leadership roles within the health system. Applications for the 2026–27 cohort are now open.

RCP SAS lead Dr Naeem Aziz said:

‘SAS doctors are essential to the delivery of high-quality patient care across the NHS. Their contribution is significant and growing, yet too often they face barriers to recognition, development and progression.

‘These priorities set out a clear commitment to change – ensuring that SAS doctors are supported, valued and empowered to lead, develop and thrive throughout their careers. Strengthening support for this group of doctors is not only the right thing to do, but critical for patients and the future of the health service. After all, there is no such thing as a “non-training” doctor.’

The RCP is also encouraging fellows and member to complete the dedicated GMC survey of SAS and locally employed doctors that is open between 21 April and 2 June. Take part in the survey.