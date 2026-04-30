Miracle Car Wash Advisors Represents Purple Elephant Car Wash in Strategic Sale to Summit Wash Holdings

Miracle Car Wash Advisors, a specialized advisor in car wash mergers and acquisitions, today announced the successful sale of Purple Elephant Car Wash

We appreciated the thoughtfulness and professionalism Miracle brought to the process, which allowed us to move quickly and with confidence.” — Reed Taylor, SVP of M&A and Transformation at Summit Wash Holdings

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Car Wash Advisors , a specialized advisor in car wash mergers and acquisitions, today announced the successful sale of Purple Elephant Car Wash, a five-location express car wash platform operating across Connecticut. Four of the five locations — in Waterbury, Middletown, Torrington, and Naugatuck — were acquired by Summit Wash Holdings , the parent company of Russell Speeder's, Speeders, and Waters Car Wash.Purple Elephant's path to this transaction is itself a case study in strategic foresight and planning, all business owners can learn from. Founders Allan & Heather Scozzari, Bob Rossini, and Tony Setaro originally built and operated their car washes independently before coming together in 2021 to unify their sites under the Purple Elephant brand. The decision was deliberate: by consolidating operations, systems, and member experience under a single name, the partners created a true multi-site platform — one that could later be marketed and sold as a package rather than as five separate single-site transactions. That foresight directly translated into stronger buyer interest, a more competitive process, and a meaningfully higher valuation than any of the locations would have commanded on their own."Coming together as partners and unifying under one brand was the most important decision the three of us ever made," said Allan Scozzari, Bob Rossini, and Tony Setaro, owners of Purple Elephant Car Wash. "We knew that the day would come when we'd want to sell, and we wanted to sell from a position of strength — as a real platform, not as five one-offs. Building Purple Elephant into something a strategic buyer would value took years of work, and we're proud of what we created together. Choosing the right partner to carry it forward mattered enormously to us. We're confident Summit will continue to deliver the experience our members expect, and we're grateful to the Miracle team for running a process that truly reflected and captured the value of what we built. We could not have done this without John-Michael and the Miracle team."For Summit Wash Holdings, the acquisition deepens its position in Connecticut, where Russell Speeder's now operates more than 30 sites, and reinforces the company's continued expansion across the Northeast."Purple Elephant is exactly the kind of platform we look for — well-located, well-operated, and built around a loyal membership base," said Reed Taylor, SVP of M&A and Transformation at Summit Wash Holdings. "These four locations strengthen our Connecticut network and give us additional reach in communities we know well and have enjoyed serving for many years. We appreciated the thoughtfulness and professionalism Miracle brought to the process, which allowed us to move quickly and with confidence."Miracle Car Wash Advisors exclusively represented the sellers in a confidential, competitive process. The structured bid solicitation drew strong interest from both strategic and financial buyers and resulted in a bifurcated outcome that maximized value across the portfolio — four locations sold as a platform to Summit and the Waterbury Chase Avenue site divested to an individual operator whose plans were aligned with that specific location."What Allan, Tony, and Bob did years before this transaction is exactly what we wish more independent operators would do," said John-Michael Tamburro and Colin May, Strategic Advisors at Miracle Car Wash Advisors. "By unifying their sites under one brand, building consistent operations, and presenting buyers with a true multi-site platform, they unlocked a level of value that simply isn't available to scattered single-site sellers. Our job was to design a process that honored what they built and surfaced the best path forward for each site, even if that meant managing multiple transactions.”About Miracle Car Wash AdvisorsMiracle Car Wash Advisors is a specialized M&A and real estate advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the car wash industry. Drawing on deep operator relationships and extensive transaction experience, the firm runs confidential, competitive sale processes that help owners maximize value while preserving the legacy of the businesses they've built. For more information https://miracle-re.com/ About Summit Wash HoldingsEstablished in 2022, Summit Wash Holdings (“Summit”) was initially formed through a partnership with Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a family-owned car wash platform with 21 locations across the Northeast, Nebraska, and Florida markets. Russell Speeder’s, which was founded in 1963 by the Shullman family, is known throughout the industry for its unparalleled quality, service, and customer experience. Following its initial formation, Summit has continued to focus on growth in its core Northeast market while also growing its presence in the Florida market through the acquisitions of Waters Carwash in 2022. In 2025, the organization added the Speeders brand to its portfolio. For more information https://summitwashholdings.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.