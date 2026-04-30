Veteran Drone Pilot Group Launches National Drone Systems, Addressing Gaps in Non-Traditional Structure Cleaning

National Drone Systems

Drones cleaned three unique. structures in Cincinnati, aim sights on other municipal facilities throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Drone cleaning is something that seems like an obvious choice once you see it in action. We’re looking forward to spreading awareness with these public technology demonstrations.” — Rob Willison

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Drone Systems, a Cincinnati-based company specializing in drone applications and research and development, demonstrated an innovative new use for drone technology , building and structure cleaning, on April 27, 28 and 29 at the Spectrum Building, Montgomery Inn Boathouse and the Jesus statue at Solid Rock Church.While drones are widely known for their photography uses, advancements in size and capability have expanded their role into industrial services. One of the most recent avenues for development is exterior building cleaning, a task that is often time-intensive, costly and potentially hazardous for traditional crews.This new drone-powered cleaning system uses specialized equipment to wash building surfaces from the air, reducing the need for scaffolding, lifts and other large-scale setups. With drone-powered structure cleaning, there are significant savings from both a financial and time standpoint. Drone-cleaning costs significantly less than your standard window-washing service. Drones are also able to operate more efficiently, reducing project timelines and minimizing disruption, due to the smaller equipment footprint.In addition to increased efficiency, drones are also able to access structures that are difficult to reach, whether due to their location or non-uniform shape. This application is specifically critical for landmarks that are on sloped grades or in bodies of water, as drone-cleaning can be the only accessible way to reach them.The three cleaning demonstrations showcased the versatility of the drone technology, highlighting its ability to effectively and efficiently clean traditional glass office buildings, curved buildings with overhangs, and hard-to-reach structures. National Drone Systems is continuing to spotlight this technology, breathing new life into structures and buildings throughout the states they’re licensed to service: Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Learn more by visiting www.VisitNDS.com

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